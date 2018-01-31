"Hezbollah will not need to equip themselves with ships like Israel, but we must assume they will use asymmetric warfare to challenge Israeli technology like land-to-sea missiles or suicide ships like you see in Yemen," said Chorev, [a former Deputy Chief of Naval Operations; Commanding Officer of the Haifa Naval Base and Commanding Officer of an Israeli Naval Flotilla] at the geostrategy conference jointly organized by Haifa University's Research Center for Maritime Policy & Strategy (HMS) and the Chaikin Chair for Geostrategy.
Chorev explains while it is not in Hezbollah's interest to start a conflict with Israel, "when you look at their strategy, it is clear that they will target Israeli strategic assets. The next war with Hezbollah could see a focus on the sea," he added.
Chorev's warning comes after the Israeli Navy and the Air Force's air defense corps conducted successful tests of the Iron Dome system mounted on the rear of a Sa'ar 5 corvette warships. The Israel government recognizes that 90% of the country's imports arrive by sea, and it would be prudent to start preparations in defending shipping lanes against enemy incursions.
Other Senior naval officers tell The Post that Iran is behind the rapid armament of Hezbollah, who will ultimately wage war against Israel on other battlefields, such as the Mediterranean Sea.
"Iran - which supports the Assad regime in Syria - participates in the war alongside Russia and has exploited the situation in order to upgrade its status in the region to almost that of a regional superpower," Chorev wrote in a note.

Iran "is on the verge of reaching the Mediterranean, including the use of Syrian ports by the Iranian navy," he added.
Iran "is on the verge of reaching the Mediterranean, including the use of Syrian ports by the Iranian navy," he added.
"Iranian ports in the Eastern Mediterranean are a real risk for Israel," Chorev stated, stressing that US and Russia must be persuaded to stop the Iranian navy from gaining a foothold in Syria.
Further, Chorev believes a maritime war between Israel and Lebanon is highly possible on the Mediterranean Sea. The trigger for the conflict could be a resource war in the heavily dispute waters that covers a triangle of 800sq km (shown above), which is rich in natural resources like gas and oil. Chorev warns since Hezbollah is headquartered in Lebanon and tensions between both countries are rising. The two enemy states are due for an upcoming clash on the Mediterranean.
Comment: Israel is panicked that Iran will create a supply conduit to the Mediterranean Sea. Protestations of fear (they could bomb our boats!) artificially escalate tensions -- a useful hook to dupe the US into all out war with Iran.