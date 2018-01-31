Puppet Masters
Senior FBI officials report 'no factual inaccuracies' in FISA abuse memo
Tue, 30 Jan 2018 15:21 UTC
Top lawmakers on the left have been denouncing a controversial memo, one which purportedly details alleged FISA court abuses under the Barack Obama Administration, repeatedly arguing that the memo is nothing more than a made-up Republican document.
In fact, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi believes the memo is simply false information, a claim she made fourteen separate times in a recent CNN interview.
Meanwhile, Rep. Adam Schiff dismissed the document as a 'Republican spin memo.'
And Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL) belittled the memo as a "book report by a high school kid at 1 a.m. on two Red Bulls who [hasn't] read the book."
Actually, that sounds more like the Obamacare bill but we digress ...
Now, high-ranking officials at the FBI have viewed the memo themselves and have declared essentially that Democrat claims that the memo contains false information are, themselves, false.
According to Fox News, two senior FBI officials "could not point to any factual inaccuracies" in the memo.
Let's repeat that - No. Factual. Inaccuracies.
Republicans, meanwhile, have vowed that the factual information contained within the memo will be nothing short of shocking to the American people.
"If you're interested whether or not the dossier was used in court proceedings, whether or not it was funded by political opponents, you'll want to see the memo," Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) said.
House Speaker Paul Ryan added that there "may have been malfeasance at the FBI by certain individuals" that requires congressional oversight.
Top officials in the Department itself are verifying those claims. Perhaps they're tired of the likes of Christopher Wray, Andrew McCabe, and former Director James Comey destroying the work the Department has done over the years by weaponizing the FBI to do Obama's bidding.
President Trump has five days to decide whether he has any objections to the release of the memo, though signs seem to suggest he'll green light the effort.
The truth will come out eventually, Dems. It always does.
Do you think this memo will lead to more heads rolling when Americans see the level of abuse perpetrated by the former Administration? Share your thoughts below!
