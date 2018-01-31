© FILE PHOTO Gobal Look Press

"It's been heart-breaking - It felt like I was guilty until proven innocent,"

he told the

Sun

.

"My life has been ruined. I'm scared to even leave the house because everyone thinks I'm a rapist."

He was reprieved after Fitzgerald's brother found some of the text messages from the woman on his iCloud account and informed the authorities. Missing texts also showed the woman saying that she had enjoyed the sex.

A teen accused of rape spent three months in custody because police did not disclose texts that proved his innocence. His alleged victim wrote in one message:Connor Fitzgerald, 19, had the rape charge against him thrown out when prosecutors discovered the texts. Fitzgerald, of South Norwood in south London, lost his job as a BT engineer because of the claim.The case is the latest in a string of investigations and trials that have collapsed after police failed to disclose vital evidence to defence lawyers. Fitzgerald's case comes after the Metropolitan Police were forced to apologize to Liam Allan, 22, for failing to provide crucial text messages during his rape trial, in which he was found not guilty.Police have admitted that no one will be disciplined over Allan's botched prosecution. Allan, a criminology student at Greenwich University in London, spent two years on bail accused of rape and sexual assault.It followed a complaint that a woman made in June. She alleged Fitzgerald had raped her after a drunken night out.After the arrest, he was denied bail and was held on remand at HMP High Down, a category-B prison in Banstead, Surrey.Fitzgerald says he plans to sue the police and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).Earlier this month, a case against Oxford University student Oliver Mears, 19, from Horley, Surrey, was dropped just days before his trial after a "new set of eyes" re-examined the CPS rape case against him.The case of Samson Makele, 28, was also halted at Snaresbrook Crown Court earlier this month after his defense team unearthed key images from his mobile phone,law firm Hodge Jones and Allen said.Thousands of rape prosecutions are now being re-examined to see if they have been affected by errors. In London alone, 600 rape cases currently in the final stages before trial are being re-assessed.