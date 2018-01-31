There's no place like Tasmania.It might be summer in Australia, but that doesn't stop snow from falling in Miena in central Tasmania.As Victorians enjoys cooler temperatures following last week's heatwave, the Great Lake Hotel in Miena filmed this incredible footage of snow hitting the ground earlier this morning.Kaylee Hattinger, the owner of the pub, said at 5.45am she saw the first flutters of snow.That's just days after they saw 32 degree temperatures on Saturday."By 6.15am we were in the middle of a blizzard it was amazing," she told Tom Elliott."The last time we had a significant snowfall that was out the season it was the 3 December and we probably had eight inches."It's still only January!"