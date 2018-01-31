Protest in Cottbus
Two large protests against migration have woken up the Germans: On 20 January, at least 2,500 participants were protesting in Cottbus and last Sunday, on 28 January, there was another big protest in Kandel.

The protests started in Cottbus after Syrians attacked several Germans within a matter of days. For example a German man and a German boy were attacked with knives by Syrians. After other incidents, tensions in the town became so high that it stopped the acceptance of new refugees.

But also in Kandel people have had enough of migrant violence. In December, a 15-year-old German girl, called Mia, was brutally murdered by an Afghan refugee in a drug store. Mia was well-liked, she helped organise the local carnival every year.

After the murder of the girl, the anger of the people was triggered by a mayor who seemed to be more concerned about xenophobia than about the safety of the German citizens. Worried women who felt unheard started protesting and the protests started to spread with the largest happening last Sunday.

German woman protests in Kandel after the murder of Mia (15)
Several German sources told us more big protests will follow and it wouldn't surprise us if they grow bigger. There couldn't be a better trigger than Merkel's Economic Forum speech in Davos where she said she is mostly concerned about right-wing populism.

It is clear Angela Merkel is quickly losing control. She has much difficulty establishing a government coalition and members of her own party in Freiburg demanded earlier that she should resign. With the newly started protests of German citizens her situation won't get any better soon.

Next protest: 3 February in Cottbus