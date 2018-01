© Zukunft Heimat / Facebook



Two large protests against migration have woken up the Germans: On 20 January, at least 2,500 participants were protesting in Cottbus and last Sunday, on 28 January, there was another big protest in Kandel The protests started in Cottbus after Syrians attacked several Germans within a matter of days. For example a German man and a German boy were attacked with knives by Syrians.But also in Kandel people have had enough of migrant violence.Mia was well-liked, she helped organise the local carnival every year.the anger of the people was triggered by a mayor who seemed to be more concerned about xenophobia than about the safety of the German citizens.Several German sources told us more big protests will follow and it wouldn't surprise us if they grow bigger.She has much difficulty establishing a government coalition and members of her own party in Freiburg demanded earlier that she should resign.Next protest: 3 February in Cottbus