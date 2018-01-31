"Deputies from the ruling coalition propose releiving officials from accountability for receiving or transferring to others a fortune whose origin they cannot explain. At the same time, it will be possible to bring a potential corrupt official to account only if the property was acquired illegally," the organization said in a statement on Tuesday, January 23.

the bill would essentially destroy the possibility to investigate officials for acquiring large sums of money; they would no longer be legally obligated to answer for how they acquired this money, in order to prove it was obtained illegally.

According to the center, bill No. 7499 on the introduction of amendments to Article 368-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine aimed at bringing its provisions into line with the requirements of the Constitution of Ukraine will abolish the accountability for illegal enrichment.



"After all, the idea of this article of the Criminal Code is that the possession by a state official of a fortune that does not correspond to his official income is a direct sign of corruption, and therefore an independent crime. It is the criminalization of illegal enrichment that should have ensured the rapid identification and punishment of corrupt officials," the organization said.

many high-profile criminal cases will be dropped, and officials jailed for corruption may be released.