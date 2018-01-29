Society's Child
Man turns himself in after an Audi mows down three teens on their way to a birthday party
Holly Christodoulou and Ellie Cambridge
The Sun
Mon, 29 Jan 2018 08:51 UTC
Cops said a 34-year-old man walked into a north London police station yesterday and was arrested over the deaths of Harry Rice, George Wilkinson and Josh Mcguinness, all aged 16 and 17.
Another man, Jaynesh Chudsama, 28, from Hayes, was arrested at the scene of the horror crash in Hayes, west London and has since been charged with three counts of causing death by dangerous driving.
He will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates Court this morning.
It comes after an Audi mounted a kerb and ploughed into the three teens as they walked to a birthday party on Friday evening.
At least two men were said to have jumped from the black A5, but one was caught at a nearby Esso petrol station, witnesses said.
"They urged us to call the police and said the man had hit their friends with his car. That's when we realised what was going on."
Jake went on: "As soon as the paramedics arrived the boys were helping get all the equipment out - they were desperate.
"It was such a sad scene to come across. One of the boys was on the phone to his mum, crying and telling her his friends had been killed."
Detective Sergeant Michael Rapp, of the Met's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Earlier, police released images of a man they wish to speak to in connection with this incident.
"A man has now handed himself in at a police station and been arrested before being taken into custody for questioning. I would like to thank the media and public for their assistance with this appeal."
Devastated school friends and family have continued to leave floral tributes at the scene of the crash over the weekend.
George's grandfather Nigel Goodhand said: "I keep breaking down and I've got other things to think about and I try not to think about George but it all falls in...it's horrible.
"[I'd like him to be remembered] as he was - a boy. Adventurous. He was 16, he wanted to go and help his father in the same business.
"He was a lad and a half he was - always having a laugh and a joke"
One sobbing pal Tia, 16, said: "I knew them all from Harefield Academy school, they were all so cheeky, Josh was the quiet one but he came out his bubble when he was with George and Harry.
"I heard about the crash on Friday night, I couldn't believe it, I thought it's not true, someone is winding me up.
"They were going to a girl's 16th birthday party at Goals.
"At school they were in different classes but used to go into each others class when they could, they were just really good friends.
"When it wasn't Josh and Harry it was George and Harry, but George and Josh were like glue.
"Harry had just been signed for a semi-professional team Farnborough Town."
Harry's heartbroken mother Nicola Sales posted a montage of pictures of him on Facebook.
And George's mum Sarah Baker posted a snap of herself with him - and the words: "My baby boy 16 years old xx"
Dozens of devastated friends and family laid bunches of flowers and left emotional notes to the schoolboys on the pavement in Hayes.
Blue balloons were released into the sky and fixed onto nearby fencing, as the huge group gathered to remember the trio.
Arsenal memorabilia was left on the pavement and lit candles flickered in a poignant gesture of remembrance.
Lucozade bottles were left among the colourful flowers as heart-shaped balloons fluttered from the railings near to where the boys died.
One heartbroken pal said: "George and Josh were best mates and stuck together like glue, like Tweedledum and Tweedledee.
"They were all lovely lovely boys, the The best boys you could meet."
Friends have been sharing messages of support to Harry's mum Nicole and sister after Saturday night's tragedy.
Liz Irvine commented: "We are all in shock at this devastating news.
"Our thoughts are with you. Sending our love to you all."
Emergency services were scrambled to the horror near the M4 Junction 4 but the boys couldn't be saved and were pronounced dead at the scene.
Amandeep Matharoo, 27, who called 999, said the lads were "punching and kicking" the man, adding: "The lads were shouting on the phone and saying three of our friends are dead, they were hysterical and in pieces."
Talented striker Harry had played for an U18's county side and last year signed to semi-pro side Farnborough Town FC after impressing scouts at a trial.
He had also played at the Basingstoke FC Academy. They tweeted: "The club are shocked and saddened to have learned of the tragic death of @btfc_academy player, Harry Rice.
"Harry had joined the Academy earlier this season and was popular with his fellow students.
"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this incredibly sad time."
At the time his dad Ian said: "He was thrilled and didn't have any hesitation in signing with them, it's a nice place with a nice people and a semi-pro cub is a good level to start at, he's happy with it."
One member of staff inside the club said her cousin was one of the boys killed as she revealed her uncle is "devastated" by the loss of his son.
Another said the party had been cancelled following the tragedy.
One note from one of the boy's mum read: "My heart is broken. Love always."
Detective Jane Shaw, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "These are horrific circumstances that have resulted in three young people losing their lives.
"We know that there was a large party nearby and many people would have been travelling through the area and saw what happened or witnessed the aftermath.
"I need these witnesses to contact police immediately.
"We are also particularly keen to trace other motorists travelling through the area at the time."
Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit directly on 0208 991 9555 quoting ref 7843 of 26 January, or call 101 or tweet @MetCC.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.
The tragedy comes after a 15-year-old schoolgirl was killed by a BMW as she waited at a bus stop in Huddersfield.
