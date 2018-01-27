The YPG foreign fighter battalion, "international volunteers," announced that they would leave other areas of northern Syria to join in the "struggle".
"We joined the fight against ISIS for years, we will not stay silent while Afrin is being attacked by Turkish occupation army" one foreign fighter said.
"The world has turned a blind eye to Afrin. Nobody knows what really is going on here. No matter if is against ISIS terrorism or Turkey's state terrorism, we will fight," said a fighter.
Comment: And in further news, also from Fort Russ:
Reports have emerged on Free Syrian Army social media platforms that two US-volunteers for the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) have been killed in battles against Turkish-led forces in the Syrian northwest canton of Afrin.
The reports still remain unconfirmed as the YPG are yet to announce their deaths, if they truly occurred at all.
The reports come as only yesterday it was announced that foreign fighters for the YPG will be relocated from inactive fronts in northern Syria to fight the Turkish-led invasion of Afrin. Full details of this can be read here.
Comment: The YPG seem to be unwitting dupes of US plans to carve out a statelets in Syria. The sooner they realize this, the better off they'll be. Until that time, they will remain cannon fodder.
The moral excellence of the Kurdish YPG is a Washington-promoted myth