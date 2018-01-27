In a stunning moment, one by one, European titans of industry from companies like Adidas, Siemens and Bayer went around the table to thank Trump for the passage of tax cuts and the easing of corporate tax burdens. Almost every CEO had a new US-based investment or strategic business to announce.
The president of Seimens, Joe Kaeser, said, "since you have been so successful in tax reform we have decided to develop the next generation gas turbines in the United States."
Trump responded "That's great!"
Exchanges like this continued all around the table. Those in attendance, according to the White House press pool:
- Kasper Rorsted, Adidas (Apparel)-Germany
- Joe Kaeser, Siemens AG (Tech)-Germany
- Heinrich Hiesinger, Thyssenkrupp AG (Industrials)-Germany
- Eldar Saetre, Statoil ASA (Energy)-Norway
- Mark Schneider, Nestle SA (Food and Beverage)-Switzerland
- Vas Narasimhan, Novartis AG (Pharmaceutical)-Switzerland
- Mark Tucker, HSBC (Financial Services)-UK
- Patrick Pouyanne, Total SA (Energy)-France
- Carols Brito, Anheuser-Busch InBev NV (Food and Beverage)-Netherlands
- Rajeev Suri, Nokia Corporation (Technology)-Finland
- Punit Renjen, Deloitte (Consulting)-UK
- Martian Lundstedt, AB Volvo (Auto)-Sweden
- Werner Baumann, Bayer AG (Pharmaceutical)-Germany
- Bill McDermott, SAP SE (Technology)-Germany
- Ulrich Spiesshofer, ABB Ltd (Manufacturing)-Switzerland