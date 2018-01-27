© Carlos Barria/Reuters



Kasper Rorsted, Adidas (Apparel)-Germany

Joe Kaeser, Siemens AG (Tech)-Germany

Heinrich Hiesinger, Thyssenkrupp AG (Industrials)-Germany

Eldar Saetre, Statoil ASA (Energy)-Norway

Mark Schneider, Nestle SA (Food and Beverage)-Switzerland

Vas Narasimhan, Novartis AG (Pharmaceutical)-Switzerland

Mark Tucker, HSBC (Financial Services)-UK

Patrick Pouyanne, Total SA (Energy)-France

Carols Brito, Anheuser-Busch InBev NV (Food and Beverage)-Netherlands

Rajeev Suri, Nokia Corporation (Technology)-Finland

Punit Renjen, Deloitte (Consulting)-UK

Martian Lundstedt, AB Volvo (Auto)-Sweden

Werner Baumann, Bayer AG (Pharmaceutical)-Germany

Bill McDermott, SAP SE (Technology)-Germany

Ulrich Spiesshofer, ABB Ltd (Manufacturing)-Switzerland

President Donald J. Trump hosted a dinner with European business leaders and CEOs at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland Thursday evening. Trump has been making the rounds in Davos, holding bilateral meetings with other world leaders and conducting business roundtables. Trump met with various business leaders in shadow of the recent economic boom in America.In a stunning moment, one by one, European titans of industry from companies like Adidas, Siemens and Bayer went around the table to thank Trump for the passage of tax cuts and the easing of corporate tax burdens.The president of Seimens, Joe Kaeser, said, "since you have been so successful in tax reform we have decided to develop the next generation gas turbines in the United States."Trump responded "That's great!"Exchanges like this continued all around the table. Those in attendance, according to the White House press pool:An America First moment.