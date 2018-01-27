Society's Child
At least 95 killed, more than 150 injured as deadly blast rocks Kabul - Taliban claims responsibility
RT
Sat, 27 Jan 2018 19:11 UTC
Preliminary reports say the explosion occurred close to the building which formerly housed Afghanistan's Interior Ministry. An eyewitness told the news outlet the blast was caused by a car bomb, which detonated near the gates of the former ministry building.
The explosive device was hidden in an ambulance and detonated at a police checkpoint in the Afghan capital.
A thick plume of smoke is coming from the blast site, according to TOLO News
The Taliban has claimed credit for the blast, according to Pajhwok. It comes just a week after a deadly attack on the Intercontinental Hotel in the city, likewise claimed by the Taliban
