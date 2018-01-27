People carry an injured man
© Mohammad Ismail / Reuters
People carry an injured man to a hospital after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan January 27, 2018
At least 95 people were killed and more than 150 injured by an explosion in a central district of Kabul, close to where several embassies and government buildings are located, Reuters said citing a health ministry official.

Preliminary reports say the explosion occurred close to the building which formerly housed Afghanistan's Interior Ministry. An eyewitness told the news outlet the blast was caused by a car bomb, which detonated near the gates of the former ministry building.

The explosive device was hidden in an ambulance and detonated at a police checkpoint in the Afghan capital.


A thick plume of smoke is coming from the blast site, according to TOLO News

The Taliban has claimed credit for the blast, according to Pajhwok. It comes just a week after a deadly attack on the Intercontinental Hotel in the city, likewise claimed by the Taliban