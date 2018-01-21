View of the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul
View of the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul Afghanistan, Jan. 25, 2016
The Intercontinental Hotel in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul is under attack according Reuters, citing an interior ministry spokesman.

The group of "three or four men," who appeared to include suicide bombers, attacked the hotel Saturday and exchanged gunfire with security forces, according to ministry spokesman, Najib Danish.

The attackers have taken several hostages in the hotel, according to local news agency Tolo News who cited Kabul police.

The gunmen entered through the hotel kitchen, before moving to rooms 104 and 105, according to local journalist Bilal Sarwary, who cited an Afghan special forces commander.

There's no immediate reports of injuries and no group has claimed responsibility yet.

On Thursday, the US State Department warned of a possible attack in Kabul. The Department said it had received reports of "extremist groups" planning a hotel attack in the capital, "such as [on] the Hotel Baron near Hamid Karzai Int'l Airport."