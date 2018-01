© Reuters



The Intercontinental Hotel in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul is under attack according Reuters, citing an interior ministry spokesman.The attackers have taken several hostages in the hotel, according to local news agency Tolo News who cited Kabul police.The gunmen entered through the hotel kitchen, before moving to rooms 104 and 105, according to local journalist Bilal Sarwary, who cited an Afghan special forces commander.On Thursday, the US State Department warned of a possible attack in Kabul.