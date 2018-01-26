Oprah Winfrey has said she will not run for US president, after rumours she could stand against Donald Trump in 2020.In an in-depth interview with InStyle magazine, the 63-year-old talk show host said the presidency was "not something that interests me"."I actually saw a mug the other day," she told the publication, when asked about the twitter trend #Oprah2020. I thought it was a cute mug. All you need is a mug and some campaign literature and a T-shirt. I've always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not.Shortly before the interview, Oprah's house had been surrounded by the wildfires which devastated large parts of California.Also this month, she received the Cecil B DeMille Award at the Globes, and gave an emotional speech tackling social issues from racism to sexism.Rumours re-kindled online that Winfrey should and could run for president in 2020."Gayle (TV presenter Gayle King) - who knows me as well as I know myself practically - has been calling me regularly and texting me things, like a woman in the airport saying: 'When's Oprah going to run?'," she told InStyle magazine."I met with someone the other day who said that they would help me with a campaign. That's not for me."Members of Winfrey's inner circle, including her long-time partner Stedman Graham and Gayle King, have hinted she might consider a bid."It's up to the people," Mr Graham told the Los Angeles Times when asked about a possible campaign. "She would absolutely do it."Donald Trump said he did not think the actress and talk show host would run. But he added: "Yeah, I'll beat Oprah. Oprah would be a lot of fun.