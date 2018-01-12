Oprah's speech at the Golden Globes.
The way the lemmings talk about it was as if Jesus himself entered Oprah's body and enabled her to speak a better, feminist, and a more progressive sermon on the mount.
The crowd of enabler Hollywood elitists stood, cried, and lauded their Philosopher King.
It was (and is) religious for the Left.
As Milo Yiannopoulos said:
"She spoke to a room full of women who were Perpetrators masquerading as victims and she blessed them and absolved them..."And now, because of *one speech*...
...they (the leftist Hollywood Perps) want her to run for President in 2020!
Wait - what?
Here are the highlights (the entire speech is a bit long for a single blog post):
After the introduction about how cool it is for her to be black and getting an award (because the far left make EVERYTHING about race), she says:
"I want to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press Association because we all know the press is under siege these days..."Ummmm...where was the Hollywood Foreign Press Association over the past several DECADES? If this Golden Globes was all about going after sexual predators in Hollywood, then why does Oprah thank the ones who literally enabled them with their silence?
Yuck.
Moving right along:
"We also know it's the insatiable dedication to uncovering the absolute truth that keeps us from turning a blind eye to corruption and to injustice. To -- to tyrants and victims, and secrets and lies. I want to say that I value the press more than ever before as we try to navigate these complicated times, which brings me to this: what I know for sure is that speaking your truth is the most powerful tool we all have..."The ONLY thing Oprah herself, and most of the people at the Golden Globes, HAVE DONE is turn a blind eye to corruption and injustice. Everyone has known about the pay to play culture in Hollywood that sexually preys on young girls and boys.
Yet...nothing.
We heard NOTHING until the last few months.
The only "powerful tool" I saw at the Golden Globes...
...was Oprah Winfrey.
And she keeps talking:
"And I'm especially proud and inspired by all the women who have felt strong enough and empowered enough to speak up and share their personal stories. Each of us in this room are celebrated because of the stories that we tell, and this year we became the story."What's the story, specifically? That Hollywood got caught, and now they all have to pretend to be shocked? That story?
Now it starts to get to good:
"...so I want tonight to express gratitude to all the women who have endured years of abuse and assault because they, like my mother, had children to feed and bills to pay and dreams to pursue."First off - this makes zero sense. Women "endured" abuse, because they had to pay their cell phone bill? And, what does she mean by "endured" here - specifically? I looked it up and the definition is "to bear without resistance or with patience; tolerate."
But, didn't she JUST SAY before this that these same women were "strong enough and empowered enough to speak up and share their personal stories?"
They either spoke up, or shut up.
It can't be both.
And by tolerating sexual abuse like she and her Hollywood friends have always done, it just enables and allows the abuse to continue.
And it did. For decades! Until they got caught. Oops. So color me not impressed here.
Also, what about the men? Have just women been abused?
Do Kevin Spacey or Corey Feldman ring a bell, just to name a few? Why was this ONLY made about women?
Oh yeah, because of #feminism...
But wait! The racist, sexist part is coming up:
"...Recy Taylor was a young wife and mother walking home from a church service she'd attended in Abbeville, Alabama, when she was abducted by six armed white men, raped, and left blindfolded by the side of the road coming home from church."
It's...INCEPTION! All white men (except for the beta male feminist ones, or, the ones like her former close friend Harvey Weinstein) are bad!
She keeps going:
"The men who tried to destroy her were never persecuted. Recy Taylor died ten days ago, just shy of her 98th birthday. She lived as we all have lived, too many years in a culture broken by brutally powerful men."That damned patriarchy...they're everywhere!
"For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dare speak the truth to the power of those men. But their time is up..."I know right?
I mean, Oprah's pal Hillary Clinton (who Oprah endorsed for President) flat out demonized all the women her husband raped, abused, and assaulted. But, she got a pass from the left.
So, go on...
"It was somewhere in Rosa Parks' heart almost 11 years later, when she made the decision to stay seated on that bus in Montgomery, and it's here with every woman who chooses to say, "Me too."Rosa Parks = rolling over in her grave. Are you sick of this leftist talking head yet? You are? Me, too.
But wait - there's more:
"And every man -- every man who chooses to listen."Ok, so, attentive men can be in the club?
Awesome!
"In my career, what I've always tried my best to do, whether on television or through film, is to say something about how men and women really behave. To say how we experience shame, how we love and how we rage, how we fail, how we retreat, persevere and how we overcome."Liar.
She's not a voice for the oppressed. She endorsed the Clintons, a couple that makes Francis and Claire Underwood from House of Cards look like saints.
And are we supposed to forget the years that Orpah has been seeing paling around with Harvey Weinstein, one of Hollywood's biggest pervs? And should we listen to the female actors who are coming out alleging that she acted as Weinstein's "sex bait" to lure in young women, so he could abuse and rape them?
If true, it's disgusting and hypocritical.
But, please, go on:
"So I want all the girls watching here, now, to know that a new day is on the horizon!"If anyone on the right said something like this it would be called "Third Reich-esque," would it not?
"And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight..."Ha! She said this with a straight face!
Women like...Meryl Streep, who was also seen as buds with Harvey Weinstein? Well, until she got caught. THEN she was forced to speak out against him (a PR stunt). Another of the MANY women in Hollywood who knew about the rampant sexual abuse of boys, girls, men, and women and said NOTHING? Is she one of the "Magnificent Ones?"
"...and some pretty phenomenal men,"Ok, now here's the bone thrown to the fellas!
And the last part, the grand culmination:
"...fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say "Me too" again."Well, wouldn't that be nice?
You know what WON'T usher in Oprah's "New Day?" Everything she and her Hollywood pals have done since before I was born. I'm talking about enabling, supporting, and coddling sexual predators. Their inaction has enabled abusers like Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, and countless others to molest and sexually abuse for years.
A speech to a room of fellow-enablers won't erase your silence, Oprah.
...and it for damn sure doesn't auto-qualify you for President.
