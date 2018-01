"She spoke to a room full of women who were Perpetrators masquerading as victims and she blessed them and absolved them..."

"I want to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press Association because we all know the press is under siege these days..."

"We also know it's the insatiable dedication to uncovering the absolute truth that keeps us from turning a blind eye to corruption and to injustice. To -- to tyrants and victims, and secrets and lies. I want to say that I value the press more than ever before as we try to navigate these complicated times, which brings me to this: what I know for sure is that speaking your truth is the most powerful tool we all have..."

"And I'm especially proud and inspired by all the women who have felt strong enough and empowered enough to speak up and share their personal stories. Each of us in this room are celebrated because of the stories that we tell, and this year we became the story."

"...so I want tonight to express gratitude to all the women who have endured years of abuse and assault because they, like my mother, had children to feed and bills to pay and dreams to pursue."

"...Recy Taylor was a young wife and mother walking home from a church service she'd attended in Abbeville, Alabama, when she was abducted by six armed white men, raped, and left blindfolded by the side of the road coming home from church."

"The men who tried to destroy her were never persecuted. Recy Taylor died ten days ago, just shy of her 98th birthday. She lived as we all have lived, too many years in a culture broken by brutally powerful men."

"For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dare speak the truth to the power of those men. But their time is up..."

"It was somewhere in Rosa Parks' heart almost 11 years later, when she made the decision to stay seated on that bus in Montgomery, and it's here with every woman who chooses to say, "Me too."

"And every man -- every man who chooses to listen."

"In my career, what I've always tried my best to do, whether on television or through film, is to say something about how men and women really behave. To say how we experience shame, how we love and how we rage, how we fail, how we retreat, persevere and how we overcome."

"So I want all the girls watching here, now, to know that a new day is on the horizon!"

"And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight..."

"...and some pretty phenomenal men,"

"...fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say "Me too" again."

You've already heard about it.Oprah's speech at the Golden Globes.The way the lemmings talk about it was as if Jesus himself entered Oprah's body and enabled her to speak a better, feminist, and a more progressive sermon on the mount.The crowd of enabler Hollywood elitists stood, cried, and lauded their Philosopher King.It was (and is) religious for the Left.As Milo Yiannopoulos said And now, because of *one speech*...Wait - what?So, let's break down that speech point for point...Here are the highlights (the entire speech is a bit long for a single blog post):After the introduction about how cool it is for her to be black and getting an award (), she says:Ummmm...where was the Hollywood Foreign Press Association over the past several DECADES? If this Golden Globes was all about going after sexual predators in Hollywood, then why does Oprah thank the ones who literally enabled them with their silence?Yuck.Moving right along:The ONLY thing Oprah herself, and most of the people at the Golden Globes, HAVE DONE is turn a blind eye to corruption and injustice. Everyone has known about the pay to play culture in Hollywood that sexually preys on young girls and boys.Yet...nothing.We heard NOTHING until the last few months.The only "powerful tool" I saw at the Golden Globes...And she keeps talking:What's the story, specifically?That story?Now it starts to get to good:First off - this makes zero sense. Women "endured" abuse, because they had to pay their cell phone bill? And, what does she mean by "endured" here - specifically? I looked it up and the definition is "to bear without resistance or with patience; tolerate."So according to Oprah, women let others abuse them to pay their iPhone data plans or something and said NOTHING?But, didn't she JUST SAY before this that these same women were "strong enough and empowered enough to speak up and share their personal stories?"It can't be both.And it did. For decades! Until they got caught. Oops. So color me not impressed here.Also, what about the men? Have just women been abused?Do Kevin Spacey or Corey Feldman ring a bell, just to name a few? Why was this ONLY made about women?Oh yeah, because of #feminism...But wait! The racist, sexist part is coming up:The "white" and "men" part here is very important.It's...INCEPTION! All white men (except for the beta male feminist ones, or, the ones like her formerare bad!She keeps going:That damned patriarchy...they're everywhere!I know right?I mean, Oprah's pal Hillary Clinton (who Oprah endorsed for President) flat outSo, go on...Rosa Parks = rolling over in her grave. Are you sick of this leftist talking head yet? You are? Me, too.But wait - there's more:Ok, so, attentive men can be in the club?Awesome!Liar.She's not a voice for the oppressed. She endorsed the Clintons, a couple that makes Francis and Claire Underwood from House of Cards look like saints.And are we supposed to forget the years that Orpah has been seeing paling around with Harvey Weinstein, one of Hollywood's biggest pervs?If true, it's disgusting and hypocritical.But, please, go on:If anyone on the right said something like this it would be called "Third Reich-esque," would it not?Ha! She said this with a straight face!Women like...Meryl Streep, who was also seen as buds with Harvey Weinstein? Well, until she got caught. THEN she was forced to speak out against him (a PR stunt). Another of the MANY women in Hollywood who knew about the rampant sexual abuse of boys, girls, men, and women and said NOTHING? Is she one of the "Magnificent Ones?"Ok, now here's the bone thrown to the fellas!And the last part, the grand culmination:Well, wouldn't that be nice?You know what WON'T usher in Oprah's "New Day?"A speech to a room of fellow-enablers won't erase your silence, Oprah.