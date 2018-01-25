As cold air blanketed wide areas of the nation on Thursday morning, the mercury in central Tokyo fell to a low of minus 4 degrees Celsius, the capital's lowest figure in 48 years.Shigeki Kawaguchi, an official of the agency's weather consultation center, said a similar warning was last issued in late January 1985.An advisory of this kind is issued when water inside pipes might freeze or pipes might rupture - or when crops might be damaged - according to the agency.Following an increase in the use of heaters, mainly in the metropolitan area, due to the cold weather, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. warned the same day that electricity usage was predicted to reach a level of 96 percent at the peak time slot of around 6 p.m.Temperatures are expected to stay low in central Tokyo through the weekend, with a forecast low of minus 3 for Friday, minus 2 for Saturday and minus 1 for Sunday, the Meteorological Agency's Kawaguchi said.The lows and highs will likely return to the average figure of zero or 1 degree by around Monday, he added.