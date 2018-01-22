© Anastasia Fedotova

The biggest snowfall in years has partially paralyzed Japan's transportation system and has led to scores of injuries. Emergency services have been working overtime in the capital Tokyo.The snowfall has prompted the country's weather agency to issue a heavy snow warning for Tokyo for the first time in four years.Over 337 domestic flights have been cancelled, while snow also disrupted rail traffic on Monday.People complained on social media about struggling to get around and out of Tokyo. ​Some twitter users made fun of Tokyo's difficulty to deal with the snow.