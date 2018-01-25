© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

Lavrov recalled that the EU had refused to include the thesis on the Christian roots of European civilization in its founding documentsSome EU states' prohibition on religious symbols is generating intolerance and xenophobic attitudes throughout society, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday in a speech at the opening session of the 26th International Educational Christmas Readings conference.The motto of this year's conference is 'Spiritual Values and the Future of Humankind'."A number of EU countries are prohibiting the use of religious symbols and artefacts, and depriving parents of an opportunity to bring up their children on the bedrock of Christian moral principles," he explained.Lavrov recalled that," he said. "" he stressed.