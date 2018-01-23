The lawsuit filed in state Supreme Court seeks $500 million in damages for current and future costs from what the mayor described as "corporate drug pushers."
"Who's getting away with bloody murder right now? The big pharmaceutical companies," he said at a press conference in the Bronx.
"It's time for Big Pharma to pay for what they've done. It's time that they are held accountable."
The lawsuit alleges opioid manufacturers used deceptive marketing to flood the city with prescription painkillers, creating "a substantial burden on the city through increased substance use treatment services, ambulatory services, emergency department services, inpatient hospital services, medical examiner costs, criminal justice costs and law enforcement costs."
Targeted companies include Purdue Pharma Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., Johnson & Johnson, and Janssen Pharmaceuticals.
The suit follows a similar action against major oil companies, blaming them for their role on climate change and its impact on the city.
John Puskar, director of public affairs at Purdue, issued a statement saying the company "vigorously" denies the charges leveled by the city.
"We are deeply troubled by the prescription and illicit opioid abuse crisis, and are dedicated to being part of the solution. As a company grounded in science, we must balance patient access to FDA-approved medicines, while working collaboratively to solve this public health challenge. Although our products account for approximately 2% of the total opioid prescriptions, as a company, we've distributed the CDC Guideline for Prescribing Opioids for Chronic Pain, developed three of the first four FDA-approved opioid medications with abuse-deterrent properties and partner with law enforcement to ensure access to naloxone. We vigorously deny these allegations and look forward to the opportunity to present our defense."