Glenn Greenwald's war on the Russia investigation.Glenn Greenwald and I are finishing dinner at a deserted bistro in Ipanema. The restaurant, which serves its sweating beer bottles in metal buckets and goes heavy on the protein, is almost aggressively unremarkable (English menus on the table, a bossa-nova version of "Hey Jude" on the stereo). Greenwald avoids both meat and alcohol but seems to enjoy dining here. "I really believe that if I still lived in New York, the vast majority of my friends would be New York and Washington media people and I would kind of be implicitly co-opted." He eats a panko-crusted shrimp. "It just gives me this huge buffer. You've seen how I live, right? When I leave my computer, that world disappears."Greenwald, now 50, has seemed to live in his own bubble in Rio for years, since well before(that's Pierre Omidyar)(that's First Look Media, home to the Intercept , though its ambitions have been downgraded over time). But he seems even more on his own since the election, just as the agitated left has regained the momentum it lost in the Obama years.For the better part of two years, Greenwald has resisted the nagging bipartisan suspicion that Trumpworld is in one way or another compromised by a meddling foreign power.Greenwald is predisposed to righteous posturing and contrarian eye-poking - and reflexivelyAnd even if claims about Russian meddling are corroborated by Robert Mueller's investigation, Greenwald's not sure it adds up to much - some hacked emails changing hands, none all that damaging in their content, maybe some malevolent Twitter bots.And when in January, as "Journalism Twitter" was chastising the president for one outrage or another,you had to admit Greenwald might have been onto something."When Trump becomes the starting point and ending point for how we talk about American politics, [we] don't end up talking about the fundamental ways the American political and economic and cultural system are completely f*cked for huge numbers of Americans who voted for Trump for that reason," he says.Greenwald's been yelling about this, quite heatedly, since before the election. "In the Democratic Echo Chamber, Inconvenient Truths Are Recast As Putin Plots," reads the headline of an Intercept piece published in October 2016. "The Increasingly Unhinged Russia Rhetoric Comes From a Long-Standing U.S. Playbook," reads another, from February 2017. As Mueller's investigation widened, no fallen domino - not the guilty plea of former Trump national-security adviser Michael Flynn , not the indictment of former campaign chairman Paul Manafort - chastened Greenwald. When it was recently reported that Steve Bannon had lobbed a "treason" charge in the direction of Donald Trump Jr. - precipitating his break with the president - Greenwald rolled his eyes. Bannon's "motives are pure & pristine and he is simply trying to inform the public about the truth," Greenwald tweeted sarcastically.This is a year in which even the most anti-Establishment liberals have found themselves rooting for Mueller, a Republican who ran George W. Bush's war-on-terror FBI.Greenwald says. And many of those who don't believe Greenwald works for Vladimir Putin tend to think he does his bidding for free. "I love him," says former Gawker editor John Cook, who worked with Greenwald at the Intercept. "He's dead, tragically wrong on this."Thanks to this never-ending hot take,I think that's what they see me as." Greenwald isand he's portrayed in the Twitter fever swamp as a leading villain of the self-styled Resistance.His view of the liberal online media is equally charitable. "Think about one interesting, creative, like, intellectually novel thing that [Vox's]have said in like ten years," he says.(Reached for comment, none of these people would respond to Greenwald.)All this has led to one of the less-anticipated developments of the Donald Trump presidency:For his sins, Greenwald has been embraced by opportunistic #MAGA partisans seeking to discredit the Trump-Russia story."My opinion of Glenn ten or 15 years ago was entirely negative," says(A parallel phenomenon involves the rehabilitation by the Resistance of an armada of neoconservative zombies - David Frum, Max Boot, Robert Kagan, Bill Kristol - and the lionization, at least temporarily, of Trump-skeptical Republican politicians like John McCain, Jeff Flake, and Lindsey Graham.) [...]"'Barbarians at the gate' was kind of the metaphor," Greenwald says, and his prosecutorial hatchet jobs on the Bush White House became especially popular, despite (or perhaps because of) his exhausting, didactic prose. [...]"Some people, they revealed they're mainstream, democratic liberals andsays Pareene. "Others, theyGreenwald was clearly in the latter camp, praising Ron Paul's military isolationism and blasting the various "war criminals" who still ran D.C. Which meant that,To others with more sympathy for the American Establishment, coordinating the publication of Snowden's documents was something else.Andrew Ross Sorkin of the New York Times said he'd "almost arrest Glenn Greenwald." Then-Meet the Press moderator David Gregory asked Greenwald if he should be charged for having "aided and abetted" Snowden. [...]In 2014, Omidyar, the founder of eBay, poured $250 million into a news organization called First Look Media and handed Greenwald the keys. One of Greenwald's collaborators on the Snowden story, thein which Greenwald was something of a second star. In 2015, it won the Oscar for Best Documentary, which Greenwald says he could not enjoy because host Neil Patrick Harris joked that "Snowden couldn't be here for some treason." At an after-party that night, a BuzzFeed reporter asked him about it. "I'm like, 'I'm really trying hard not to say anything about it,' " Greenwald recalls. "And they're like, 'No, but you must have an opinion on it,' and I was like, 'Neil Patrick Harris is a f*cking moron, and that joke was completely idiotic and offensive.' " (For the record, Snowden thought it was funny.) [...]"When events happen that are so f*cking out of the ordinary, people look for unifying events," Greenwald tells me. "It becomes like a religion." But Greenwald didn't view the election as an aberration that needed to be explained.he told the crowd in Sante Fe.And rather than look within to eradicate the conditions that wrought Trump, it was more comforting to pin his rise on an external foe.The Russian scandal proved ideal. "Across the political aisle, American elites are preoccupied with rejuvenating a Cold War in the name of believing that all of our problems are traceable to the Kremlin," Greenwald argued. The notion that "Putin is not some fumbling dictator but some kind of an omnipotent mastermind," he went on, "stems very much from this human desirePut another way: If you believe the 2016 election was a populist uprising against complacent elites, the Russia preoccupation can seem like an effort to ignore what Trump voters - and Sanders voters - were trying to say. Alternatively, if you believe Trump's victory was a Russia-perpetrated fraud, normalcy is restored simply by removing him from office. Which, conveniently, is what many hope Mueller's Russia probe will do.The week I visit Greenwald in Rio, the news out of the D.C.-Moscow gyre isSitting at Greenwald's dining-room table, as a little dog named Kane molests a bigger dog named Enzo, I make the mistake of suggesting this is a "huge" development. Greenwald is ready for me before I finish my sentence."Have they been huge?" he pounces, answering his own question. "I mean, I guess they've been huge in the sense that Donald Trump's former campaign manager was indicted on multiple felony charges, right? That's inherently huge, but it's not particularly huge for the Russia story, because" Fair enough, butGreenwald waves this away.he says. "You know, these charlatans who were constantly puffing up their résumés, who come from the shittiest schools and have no significant experience." He continues:True. Last March, Greenwald wrote an Intercept piece that forecast the "indictment of a low-level operative like Carter Page, or the prosecution of someone like Paul Manafort on matters unrelated to hacking." His point then, as now, is that such developments are far removed from the original impetus of the investigation:"If you go back to what the Democrats were saying in 2016 and then into 2017, it wasn't 'Paul Manafort is laundering money and hiding taxes and failing to register forms about how he's a foreign agent,' " Greenwald says. "Because that's true of that entire scumbag lobbyist class in D.C."When it comes to what the investigation was designed to focus on,Absent that, he's not impressed. "Some Russians wanted to help Trump win the election, and certain people connected to the Trump campaign were receptive to receiving that help. Who the f*ck cares about that?"Greenwald's not wrong to criticize the zealotry of the Russia pile-on. The investigation's boosters not only seem to ignore America's own long history of election meddling ("Yanks to the Rescue: The Secret Story of How American Advisers Helped Yeltsin Win," crowed a 1996 Time cover story) but also have elevated a bipartisan class of Russia conspiracists like Louise Mensch and Eric Garland to unfortunate prominence. Which is how, for instance, a deranged 127-tweet rant about "game theory" became cherished by liberals as a Russiagate decoder ring.How did all this happen? In a recent issue of n+1 , Cornell Law School professor Aziz Rana called 2016 the "last election of the Cold War." What he meant was that for half a century, an unassailable Western consensus had prevailed thatand among the signs that the political spectrum had broadened wasmany so divergent in their views of everything but Russia that it hardly made sense to group them together: the Trump-curious burn-it-all-down types; the "dirtbag left," led by the irreverent politics podcast Chapo Trap House ; anti-Zionist-anti-imperialists like Max Blumenthal; basically all of Russian television network RT's on-air talent; retired NYU scholar and Nation eminence Stephen F. Cohen.These critics note the irony that many who were critical of national-security abuses during the Bush and Obama years have now, in the name of defending the republic, put their faith in opaque intelligence agencies and retired generals.on Russia, the America Firsters in the White House share more with dovish lefties than with Washington's centrist power elite. To borrow from the language of Brexit, the ideological split on the Russia question may be more "Leave" versus "Remain" than Republican versus Democrat. In other words,By this, Greenwald does not mean life in the Trump era but the behavior of American elites over the past several generations. "How benevolent do you regard American power and American institutions?"[...]Greenwald's half-a-million-dollar Intercept salary reflects his role as the founder and figurehead of the organization [First Look Media]. But since the Snowden revelations, Greenwald hasn't done much original reporting, and he has lately repositioned himself as a bomb-throwing media critic. This is in some ways a natural role for him, one that harks back to his early blogging days." says Jeremy Scahill, his Intercept co-founder.Greenwald's bunker mentality makes his Russia skepticism especially intuitive.one Greenwald critic told me,His Bush-era awakening created a built-in distrust of national-security apparatuses; his focus on U.S. power abuses tends to outweigh concerns about threats to the homeland; his isolationism makes him wary of belligerent rhetoric; his civil libertarianism demands that unpopular views not be censored.In 2012, many liberals who now consider Kremlin-linked Facebook memes an act of war mocked Mitt Romney for calling Russia our "No. 1 geopolitical foe." Greenwald, meanwhile, has been more consistent. "He's always minimized whatever the threat vector that people like me were concerned about," says Lawfare editor Ben Wittes, a longtime Greenwald opponent and unlikely celebrity of the Russiagate media sphere. "He's doing the exact same thing now. Just that the threat vector we're concerned about is the Russian state versus our leadership." Wittes adds, tongue in cheek:To listen to intelligence veterans, there is also a defensive aspect to Greenwald's collusion skepticism. "You really cannot dismiss as part of his motivation the way in which this new story is undermining the very things that he made his reputation on," says cybersecurity expert Stewart Baker, a former NSA general counsel. "Which is: embracing WikiLeaks and Snowden and a hostility to the idea that there are national-security threats the U.S. has to respond to."Which means that while Scahill and other Intercept colleagues tend to evaluate each new revelation at face value, Greenwald focuses disproportionately on debunked or overblown Russia stories. Ever the lawyer, he curates evidence that suits his argument. More than a year ago, the Washington Post published an erroneous story alleging that Russia had hacked into a U.S. electrical grid in Vermont. Greenwald continues to bring this up. To him, it's not just a random piece of bad reporting but a crucial exhibit in a case he's building.Which makes his lack of interest in a report the Intercept itself produced all the more curious. In June, it published an explosive story that Russia had attempted to infiltrate voter-registration systems days before the election by sending phishing emails to more than 100 local election officials. The information came from a leaked NSA report; shortly before the Intercept published its story, a Georgia NSA employee named Reality Winner was arrested on espionage charges. Almost immediately, the Intercept was accused of exposing Winner with its own sloppy methods. But the scoop itself represented one of the first credible claims that, more than trying to influence American voters, Russia may have been directly targeting election technology."I never liked the story. I thought it was bullshit and knew it was going to be huge in a way that was totally unjustified in what it actually revealed," he says. "I think it tried to overstate the importance of what that document was."Greenwald's selective outrage has become habitual. In November, The Atlantic published Twitter correspondence from 2016 in which a WikiLeaks representative gave Donald Trump Jr. campaign advice. Greenwald pooh-poohed the coordination, implying that Julian Assange was just playing his usual 4-D chess. Barrett Brown - a pro-transparency autodidact who served more than four years in federal prison for spreading hacked data and won a National Magazine Award for Intercept essays he wrote while incarcerated - was livid. "He doesn't seem to be engaging on the actual revelations that keep coming out on Russia and Trump's people," Brown says. "My best guess is he's just ignoring these things in favor of the less difficult argument that some people who are backing the Trump-Russia narrative are full of sh*t."It probably doesn't matter to Greenwald in the end how many new details emerge about Russia.Still, in the weeks following my visit to Rio, Greenwald seemed to grow self-conscious of his alienated stance. On December 8, he emailed me that he'd been asked to appear on the Sean Hannity Show to talk about his criticism of a CNN story about emails between Trump's team and WikiLeaks that he considered "the biggest f*ck-up yet in the Trump/Russia story - totally humiliating." A few hours later, he reconsidered. "Actually I've decided to take the opportunity to go on and just spend the whole time bashing the sh*t out of Fox and Hannity rather than doing what they want me to do: attacking CNN." Later, he sent this: "Reading up now on all the Fox Fake News scandals of the year - what a f*cking list."Ultimately, after being asked to appear on all three of Fox News' prime-time programs, he went on Laura Ingraham's show, where he fulfilled his promise to bash Fox News. The next morning, Greenwald tweeted a clip of the confrontation to his 940,000 followers, then immediately got into an argument with somebody called @hoboken1111.