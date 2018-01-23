© Ruby

A Long Island woman's dog saved her from a potentially dangerous situation.Ronene Ando says her pit bull RubyAndo eventually followed Ruby to the basement of her Lakeview home, where she recently installed a propane heater. She smelled gas and shut it off right away."Dogs typically are pretty intuitive. I believe thatwith all the research that I've done, and I think that was it hands down," she said. "Probably if it weren't for Ruby, I can't say what, I don't know."Ando said it was all instinct.