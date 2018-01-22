Society's Child
Dare to compare: The advantages of everyday Russian life compared to the US
Oleg Yegorov
Russia Beyond
Thu, 18 Jan 2018 00:00 UTC
Over the last couple of years, Russia has definitely been attracting Westerners' attention and not only in terms of hacking rumors and every other scandal under the Sun. The way ordinary Russians live and cope with their problems is also interesting, especially in comparison to the West, the U.S. in particular.
On Jan. 15, 2017 a user going by the alias ajl1239 posted a question on Reddit: "As a so-called 'Westerner,' I'd like to know what are some things that you absolutely think Russia does better than the West (i.e. U.S./EU)?" Six months ago almost the same question appeared on Quora.com: "In what ways is Russia better than the United States?"
We've studied the most popular answers, compared them with what we see in Russia, provided information from some other sources - and made a list of what Russia excels at. Here we go.
Subway system
Nevertheless, generally when people compare Russian metros even to the biggest and most developed in the U.S. (New York) they seem to criticize the latter. "I rode Moscow's metro for a day, and it blew New York's subway away," Dylan Love wrote on the Insider website, deeply impressed by the speed of the trains, cost of travel, and all-around beauty (marble floors, stations looking like palaces, etc.).
Cheap Internet
At the same time, Alexander Novikov, a Lithuanian, commented on the question that Europe beats both Russia and the U.S. in terms of cheapness/speed correlation. "Down here in Lithuania, symmetric 500/500 Mbit fiber is 20 euro a month", he said. But when Russia is only compared to the U.S., Russia wins.
Sincerity
Sometimes they even found it disquieting. While Americans complain about being too politically correct, some Russians wish their countrymen were nicer. For instance, Andrey Gunin, a Russian who visited the U.S., wrote: "I know that many of those who've been to the U.S. say that there affability is non-sincere (and I don't argue). But when it comes to me, I would choose even non-sincere friendliness over sincere boorishness that we, unfortunately, often face in our country."
Free Healthcare
This seems to impress Americans, with Greg Easter (an expat living in Russia) writing: "You get free medical and dental care. If you have a small child who is sick, a doctor will make a house call the same day at no charge to you."
Healthcare in Russia is not all rainbows and ponies though. It may be free but it's not very available. The number of hospitals in Russia reduced by half from 2000 to 2015 - the government is closing small hospitals in the regions in a bid to improve efficiency. According to research conducted by the Accounts Chamber in 2015, the availability of services is decreasing. So if you're living in a small town or village in Russia's province, getting treated can be a problem.
Free Education
Nevertheless, in the U.S. it's even harder to get higher education for free so many people mention free education as a plus in Russia. "It is a huge social lift and a real opportunities equalizer," one user commented on Quora, adding at the same time a couple of drawbacks: "Too many educated people, devaluating higher education, low paid professors."
At the same time, in terms of comparing the top universities, the U.S. wins. International rankings value American universities higher: In QS World University Rankings 2018 the top four universities are American, with the best in Russia - the Moscow State University - only taking 95th place. American higher education is surely better - but less available. After all, everything in life has its pros and cons.
Reader Comments
Jason 2018-01-22T20:12:02Z
No of these services are free, taxes pay for it. Funny how they say free
