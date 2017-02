I'm a twenty-something Russian girl. (A lady never reveals her age.) I happen to be married to an American hunk.According to the American Declaration of Independence, when a Russian girl ties the knot with an American boy she becomes eligible for a free Green Card from George Soros. Don't ask me why — Thomas Jefferson just wanted it that way.George can give mine to a Syrian refugee. I don't want it.I've visited America many times. Like Khrushchev marveling at Iowa's vast cornfields , I was at first star-struck by America. So many iPhones. So many reality TV shows. And 10,000 different brands of breakfast cereal. Literally. What's a girl not to love?How can I put this in a delicate way? Come closer, dear. Place your head against your monitor or iPhone666 so I can whisper this gently into your ear:Not with me per se, of course. It's a figure of speech. I think. It's my second language, okay? I also speak German.Listen up, America. Yes, I love you. And yes, I have an iPhone — the epitome of American ingenuity assembled by Chinese orphans.But there's a little bit more to life than mindless consumerism fueled by cheap credit and one-stop shopping, guys.Oh, and a few other things:1. What's with your healthcare? Obamacare? Romneycare? Call it whatever you want. It still costs a left kidney and it still sucks. Get on that.2. Books. They're like iPads but you "turn" or "flip" them instead of "swiping".3. Paid vacation. You've never seen that word before, have you? Yeah, that's because you're an American.4. I keep hearing about how America is the Mecca of freedom of speech and conscience. But I also keep hearing about how some poor baker got his windows smashed in because he didn't want to bake a cake for a gay wedding. Seriously? First of all, why would a gay couple want someone who doesn't agree with their life choices to bake a cake for their "special day" (oh dear)?Anyway. Watch my video about this. I gave my Green Card to some Syrian guy named Omar. He'll get more mileage out of America than I ever could.P.S. — We tried growing some of that corn that Khrushchev brought back with him. It didn't go so well.