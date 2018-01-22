Parents are keeping their children at home in protest against a Merseyside school's decision to remove the front wall of a girls' toilet block, which they say is making pupils feel "scared and unsafe".A privacy row has erupted between St Mary's College in Wallasey and parents after the exterior wall was removed to make the toilets open plan.Pictures sent to The Independent show that the toilet cubicle doors are now exposed to an open corridor, and are in clear sight of at least one classroom and a CCTV camera.Tara Hodgson Jones, who has a daughter in year 11 and a son in year 9 at the school, saw the toilets for herself when she attended a parent's evening at the school on Friday.She told The Independent that she is keeping her daughter at home as she does not feel safe with the new toilet layout."My sister and neighbours are doing the same with their daughters," Ms Hodgson Jones added. "Apparently they are starting on the boys' toilets next week, so I'll be keeping my son off too if they do the same. My daughter told me about it on Thursday but I thought she was making a big deal over nothing until I saw it for myself. We tried to talk to my son's head of year about it but he said he couldn't comment and that we would have to make an appointment with the head teacher on Monday, which we will be doing."I want this resolving - my daughter sits her GCSEs this year so this is an extreme measure on my part.St Mary's College is a voluntary aided academy for 11- to 19-year-olds, meaning it is not governed by a local authority.Online, the Catholic school describes its mission as being "inspired by the spirit of Jesus Christ" and that the school is "for the personal development of every member through service to each other".Whereas another took a different viewpoint and said: "My daughter attends this school and I don't see it as a bad thing - I do believe it's for the protection of the students and school safety."Really don't know what the fuss is about?"Another parent reportedly told the Liverpool Echo that the removal of the toilet wall was "absolutely disgusting".The Independent has contacted St Mary's College for comment.