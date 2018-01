A Report was released in April of 2017 that received no publicity until recently. The report was a ruling on the results of an investigation or audit into FISA searches made by Obama's FBI and DOJ during Obama's time in office.The report shows Obama's FBI and DOJ participated in widespreadwith non authorized entities outside of government.On April 26, 2017, an unsealed FISA Court Ruling unveiled a number of criminal activities that Barack Obama's FBI and DOJ participated in during his time in office. The report to date received little attention. Now interest is brewing due to the recent actions of Congress and the report that is expected to be released in the upcoming weeks.The FISA Court Ruling shows widespread abuse of the FISA mandate. According to the report One paragraph in the report states that 85% of the Section 704 and 705(b) FISA searches made during this time were non-compliant with applicable laws and therefore criminal.FISA 705 warrants deal with US citizens outside of the country.In addition, the report cites thatThe level of corruption within Obama's FBI and DOJ is shocking. To date no one has been charged with crimes or is in jail as a result of the many crimes committed by this group of hoodlums.