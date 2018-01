On Thursday, the House Intelligence Committee quietly voted to make available to fellow House members "a memo documenting abuse of the FISA program," reports Fox News' Chad Pergram.Shortly afterwards, Rep. DeSantis (R-FL) said the classified report compiled by the House Intelligence Committee is "deeply troubling" and raises serious questions as it relates to the 'Russian collusion' investigation.News of the FISA memo sent shock waves through social media Thursday.Hillary Clinton is in the middle of this as her campaign paid for the phony Russia dossier which was then used to obtain a FISA warrant to spy on her political opponent, then-candidate Donald Trump.The Russia dossier is Hillary Clinton's dirtiest political trick to date.On Friday, Hillary Clinton broke her silence by tweeting about the record number of women running for office. Nice try, Hillary. The American people are not letting this one go.Hillary Clinton said, "I'm so heartened by all of you. Onward!" in response to a TIME Magazine tweet stating, "New @TIME cover: A year ago, they marched. Now a record number of women are running for office"After decades of corruption Hillary Clinton has successfully avoided prison time which is why she is so arrogant.Using Hillary Clinton's own words, "There should be no bank too big to fail and no individual too big to jail."