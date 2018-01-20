russian collusion flow chart
On Thursday, the House Intelligence Committee quietly voted to make available to fellow House members "a memo documenting abuse of the FISA program," reports Fox News' Chad Pergram.

Shortly afterwards, Rep. DeSantis (R-FL) said the classified report compiled by the House Intelligence Committee is "deeply troubling" and raises serious questions as it relates to the 'Russian collusion' investigation.

News of the FISA memo sent shock waves through social media Thursday.

GOP Reps were demanding the memo be made public because Americans deserve to know the truth about the Russia investigation.

Investigative reporter Sara Carter said the FISA memo is so explosive it could end the Mueller investigation.

Hillary Clinton is in the middle of this as her campaign paid for the phony Russia dossier which was then used to obtain a FISA warrant to spy on her political opponent, then-candidate Donald Trump.

The Russia dossier is Hillary Clinton's dirtiest political trick to date. We are about to find out just how involved Hillary Clinton was with the FBI during the 2016 presidential election.

On Friday, Hillary Clinton broke her silence by tweeting about the record number of women running for office. Nice try, Hillary. The American people are not letting this one go.

Hillary Clinton said, "I'm so heartened by all of you. Onward!" in response to a TIME Magazine tweet stating, "New @TIME cover: A year ago, they marched. Now a record number of women are running for office"


After decades of corruption Hillary Clinton has successfully avoided prison time which is why she is so arrogant.

Using Hillary Clinton's own words, "There should be no bank too big to fail and no individual too big to jail."


LOCK HER UP!

Trump supporters savaged Hillary Clinton with #ReleaseTheMemo hashtags, calling for her to be jailed.