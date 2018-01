© Michael Dalder / Reuters



Austria's new interior minister is planning to introduce a "border protection unit," stating that scenarios like the 2015 refugee crisis "cannot be allowed to happen" again.Herbert Kickl of the right-wing Freedom Party (FPÖ) told Tiroler Tageszeitung newspaper that he wants to introduce a police standby force, which will be able to react and secure border crossings within a few hours. The force is also to carry out identity checks.Kickl added that the monitoring existing right now is effective, though everything should be done to prevent a repetition of the 2015 refugee crisis.Like many European countries, Austria was overwhelmed with an influx of migrants and refugees in 2015.- one of the highest rates per capita, similar to Sweden's.Austria experienced a rise in support for two anti-immigrant parties, the FPÖ and the People's Party (OVP), in the 2017 elections.