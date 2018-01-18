Puppet Masters
Damascus warning: May shoot down Turkish planes attacking Kurds within Syrian borders
RT
Thu, 18 Jan 2018 13:20 UTC
"We warn the Turkish leadership that if they initiate combat operations in the Afrin area, that will be considered an act of aggression by the Turkish Army," Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Meqdad said in a statement reported by state media. "The Syrian air defenses have restored their full force and they are ready to destroy Turkish aviation targets in Syrian Arab Republic skies," it added.
The statement comes after Turkish officials threatened to attack Kurdish militias in the area to prevent the creation of a US-backed "border force" based in the Afrin area in northwest Syria. Washington has since tried to downplay the planned 30,000-strong force, which Ankara branded a "terror army."
Previously, the Turkish military operation in Syria in 2016-17 went virtually unopposed by the Syrian Army. The operation targeted both Kurdish militias and fighters of the jihadist group Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS).
Reader Comments
Quote of the Day
People convince themselves of their own lies, becoming victims of their own inventions as they begin to direct their lives by standards of behavior, ideas, feelings, or instincts which do not correspond to their inner reality. What is truly serious in this matter is that the individual loses all points of reference regarding what comprises truth, and what comprises lies. He becomes used to considering as true only that which is convenient for his personal interests; everything that is in opposition to his self-esteem or in conflict with already established prejudices, he considers false.
Recent Comments
Personally... I think these Russian chicks would suit the modern Western male rather well...
The similarity with the 1930s is that Ashdown et al resemble Oswald Mosely.
To be fair to Eisenhower, his phrase "military-industrial complex" was written in the original draft as "military-industrial-congressional...
"...Gone to church all his life" "...they all wore matching clothing when they went out." Seems to me that ole Ma Turpin is one sick puppy too......
#2 but in all honesty, this is only good on paper - russian food, with a very few exceptions, is horrible. Sometimes I want to cry when I have to...
Comment: The message: Factions that have insinuated themselves into Syria's recent history are no longer to be tolerated. Syria has reclaimed its territory and such action, at an incomprehensible price, should be honored and respected.