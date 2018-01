© Amanda Teague

The ghost of a Haitian pirate proposed marriage to a Co. Louth woman after she told the spirit she was no longer content with casual sex.A 45-year-old woman from Co. Louth married the ghost of an 18th-century Haitian pirate after the couple met when she felt his presence laying beside her in bed in 2014.Teague, who has five children from a previous marriage with a living man, believes she has found her "soulmate" in Jack, who was executed over 300 years ago for theft at sea.Having built up their relationship since 2014, the great sex wasn't enough for Teague anymore, however, and she gave Jack an ultimatum that she would need more commitment for their relationship to continue."I told him I wasn't really cool with having casual sex with a spirit and I wanted us to make a proper commitment to each other," she told the Irish Sun. "If I am going to be in a long-term relationship with somebody I have the right to be married. I wanted the big traditional wedding with the white dress, it was very important to me.""Obviously I can't speak for him but there has to be verbal consent from both people," Teague said."If I gave consent on his behalf it would put a question mark over the authenticity of the marriage, so we had an independent medium to speak for Jack."The couple went on to honeymoon in Ireland before returning to Teague's current home in Downpatrick. She claims that the couple go on date nights to dinner and to the cinema, while he ensures she always gets a Christmas and birthday present by sending a message to one of her daughters about what he'd wish to buy.Teague now wishes to spread more information about the possibilities of a relationship with a ghost and she and Jack are co-writing a book named "Ain't no grave can hold my body back" to advise singletons on how they, too, can bag themselves a ghost partner.