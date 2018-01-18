Society's Child
Bizarro World: Woman legally marries 300yo ghost of Haitian pirate
Frances Mulraney
Irish Central
Mon, 15 Jan 2018 19:19 UTC
A 45-year-old woman from Co. Louth married the ghost of an 18th-century Haitian pirate after the couple met when she felt his presence laying beside her in bed in 2014. Amanda Teague, from Drogheda, Co. Louth, traveled to international waters to marry her pirate partner Jack through the means of a medium after telling the spirit that she was no longer happy to just have casual sex.
Teague, who has five children from a previous marriage with a living man, believes she has found her "soulmate" in Jack, who was executed over 300 years ago for theft at sea.
The Louth woman, who works as a "Pirates of the Caribbean" Jack Sparrow impersonator, believes it was the pirate link that brought her own Haitian pirate to her. She even claims the sex is better than with living men.
Having built up their relationship since 2014, the great sex wasn't enough for Teague anymore, however, and she gave Jack an ultimatum that she would need more commitment for their relationship to continue.
"I told him I wasn't really cool with having casual sex with a spirit and I wanted us to make a proper commitment to each other," she told the Irish Sun.
"If I am going to be in a long-term relationship with somebody I have the right to be married. I wanted the big traditional wedding with the white dress, it was very important to me."
Marriage to a ghost is legal in some countries, such as France and China, and so the couple traveled to international waters to ensure the legality of their marriage would be upheld when they returned to Ireland. Jack was represented by a skull and crossbones flag while his specially designed wedding ring was placed on a candle as he could not physically present a hand on which it could be placed. He also gave his vows with the help of a medium while a Shaman priest presided over the marriage.
"Obviously I can't speak for him but there has to be verbal consent from both people," Teague said.
"If I gave consent on his behalf it would put a question mark over the authenticity of the marriage, so we had an independent medium to speak for Jack."
The couple went on to honeymoon in Ireland before returning to Teague's current home in Downpatrick. She claims that the couple go on date nights to dinner and to the cinema, while he ensures she always gets a Christmas and birthday present by sending a message to one of her daughters about what he'd wish to buy.
Teague now wishes to spread more information about the possibilities of a relationship with a ghost and she and Jack are co-writing a book named "Ain't no grave can hold my body back" to advise singletons on how they, too, can bag themselves a ghost partner.
Reader Comments
Poor ghost, he will have to give her at least 75% of the treasure chest contents when they get divorced...
Ysmir Yeborath I was about to type, what Fluffy said, so instead, I'll just say 'id.'
R.C.
R.C.
G.K. Chesterton is again proven right: "When men choose not to believe in God, they do not thereafter believe in nothing, they then become capable of believing in anything ."