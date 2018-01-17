snow delaurean montreal
A photo has been going viral on reddit and we simply had to share it with you.

As we all know, during snow removal you can't park on certain sides of the street, so one Montrealer decided to use this as an opportunity to confuse the hell out of the cops.

They sculpted what seems to be a DeLorean entirely out of snow in a residential street in Montreal-North.

The car looked so real that some people in the comment section thought it was an actual car covered in snow and couldn't figure out what the joke was.

The cops were fooled as well, as you can see from the photos below. They even had to call backup.
Via imgur