An investigation by WAMU and NPR has found that Ballou High School's administration graduated dozens of students despite high rates of unexcused absences. We reviewed hundreds of pages of Ballou's attendance records, class rosters and emails after a district employee shared the private documents. Half of the graduates missed more than three months of school last year, unexcused. One in five students was absent more than present - missing more than 90 days of school.

Residents in Washington, D.C. are still baffled over how every single student at Ballou High School got their diploma, despite many of them not even showing up to class.The city wide audit came after an initial investigation by WAMU and NPR at Ballou, in which they discovered a high rate of unexcused absences.To add insult to injury, the majority of Ballou's 2017 graduates missed more than six weeks of school.D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser tried to answer those questions at a press conference Tuesday."Our biggest responsibility is knowing that showing up half the time doesn't work anywhere in life," she said. "The huge investments we have made in our schools only work if students are sitting in the seats."She is "not happy" knowing that the D.C. school system has problems that weren't communicated.Following the superintendents' review, it's "clear" they need to go more in depth at other schools."I'll hold the chancellor accountable," she promised.Local viewers were skeptical and blasted the school system and D.C. leadership in the comment section.Others promoted homeschooling.Results from the district-wide investigation are due by the end of January.