Fire in the Sky
Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Michigan; USGS registers impact as M2.0 earthquake - fragments found (UPDATE, PHOTOS)
RT
Wed, 17 Jan 2018 03:14 UTC
Numerous videos recorded by security cameras and dashcams in the Metro-Detroit area and surrounding cities Tuesday night show a flash of bright light zooming across the sky, instantly turning night into day for an instant.
Several Michigan residents took to social media to say they heard a loud sound after the flash of light. Many speculated that the light and sound were caused by a meteor, while others said that it could be something more mysterious.
After receiving multiple 911 calls, the Ingham County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management told residents not to worry, saying, "It's a natural meteor fireball."
"While many also reported an explosion, there is no indication that anything landed on the ground or cased damage. Most likely it was the boom of the meteor breaking apart," a text alert to residents said, according to WWJ.
The seismic recording in this case is probably from the shockwave, which reached the ground several minutes after the upper atmospheric explosion.
It wasn't the world being round that agitated people, but that the world wasn't flat. When a well-packaged web of lies has been sold gradually to the masses over generations, the truth will seem utterly preposterous and its speaker a raving lunatic.
Comment: UPDATE: Wed, 17 Jan. 2018 (18.15 CET)
USGS has registered this event as a M2.0 earthquake with the epicenter at New Haven, just north of Detroit in Michigan. The American Meteor Society (AMS) has received almost 400 reports of the event. The flashing light and loud boom felt across Michigan and seen as far away as New York City and parts of Canada on Tuesday night was a meteoroid entering the atmosphere, according to NASA.
A post on the NASA Meteor Watch Facebook page, said the meteoroid traveled northwest from the Brighton area to the Howell area, citing the American Meteor Society's website. The 1 a.m. post read:
UPDATE: Sat, 20th Jan. 2018
The Daily Mail reports meteorite hunters have found fragments: