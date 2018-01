© Joshua Roberts / Reuters



City mayors in 10 US states are pushing back against the Trump administration's new war on marijuana legalization.Mayors from Colorado and Washington - the first two states to legalize recreational marijuana back in 2012 - are the lead authors of a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions in response to the crackdown announced last week.Also named in the letter addressed to Sessions, who is coming after marijuana legalization by unleashing federal law enforcement, were mayors from New York, California, Pennsylvania, Oregon, Wisconsin, Arizona and Indiana.Last week Sessions rescinded Obama-era guidelines that allowed states to legalize cannabis without the interference of the federal government as long as the drug was not marketed to minors, trafficked by cartels, sold across state lines, or cultivated on federal land.Under the new legislation, Sessions said federal prosecutors will be allowed "to use previously established prosecutorial principles that provide them all the necessary tools to disrupt criminal organizations, tackle the growing drug crisis, and thwart violent crime across our country.""Reversing course now is a misguided legal overreach and an attack on cities where legal, safe, and highly regulated recreational sale and use occurs," wrote the mayors.California became the latest - and largest - state to legalize recreational marijuana on January 1. Vermont is set to become the first state to legalize the drug without a voter ballot.