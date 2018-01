Proving that ignorance and close-mindedness still reign in politics, during a Saturday Legislative session debating whether or not marijuana should be legalized in Kansas, a state representative made the most asinine, unfounded, and outright racist comment about marijuana to be uttered from a politician's mouth in over a half-century."Basically any way you say it, marijuana is an entry drug into the higher drugs," Alford said.WRONG.While studies on drug use show that almost every single person, 99% of all illicit drug users have tried marijuana before they did any other drugs, this does not mean marijuana is a gateway drug. Still, this insubstantial fact is used by reefer madness folks like Alford to bolster their claims that "marijuana is a gateway drug."But when one looks past the surface of this claim, it becomes downright silly. It just so happens that 99% of these so-called illicit drug users could have also tried coffee, soft drinks, candy, or milk before moving on to harsher substances.As TFTP reported, a JAMA Internal Medicine study looked at ten years of data in all 50 states, concluding that states with medical cannabis laws had significantly lower rates of opioid overdose mortality.But this representative of the people couldn't care less about the dramatic effect cannabis is having on saving lives-because black people."What you really need to do is go back in the '30s, when they outlawed all types of drugs in Kansas (and) across the United States.It was as if Alford channeled Harry Anslinger-the founding commissioner of the Federal Bureau of Narcotics, now the DEA-and began spouting off the lies and propaganda of the 1930's which were used to outlaw marijuana.During the time Alford is speaking of, Congressmen rallied around statements like these, and others such as, "All Mexicans are crazy, and this stuff [marijuana] is what makes them crazy", and "Give one of these Mexican beet field workers a couple of puffs on a marijuana cigarette and he thinks he is in the bullring at Barcelona."It is also important to point out that there is absolutely zero evidence showing marijuana affects African Americans any different than any other race.He added, "It's just the history of how come we are with the drug laws that we do have today, and how come the United States was so prevalent in outlawing drugs. I think we've got to look back to see what has happened in the past to look forward."Here's to "looking forward" Rep. Alford-as obstinate dinosaurs like you who want to kidnap and cage people for ingesting a plant that heals them and makes them happy-continue to be exposed and lose your grip over the lives of peaceful Americans.