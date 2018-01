© Western Journalism

The MSM reaction to Trump's alleged curse is FAR worse and more disrespectful than his private closed-door meeting commentFollowing the reported profanity that President Trump supposedly uttered in a closed door meeting, the mainstream media has sunk to a new low, and taken the United States public with them.After all,and things get said in closed-door meetings that are not meant to be for the ears and eyes of babes.Enter the stream of hypocrites on the Left.Now, please, consider this:This network is usually the network of choice played in airports various public venues, usually with families and children present. And yet, in full knowledge of this, thePerhaps it is because CNN knows that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) does not regulate cable and satellite programming (which is why you can see any manner of filth "on cable"), but they violated their already eroding trust with the American populace Variety Magazine reported on their website that there were indeedAdditionally, "NBC Nightly News" said the vulgarity, though with an advance warning given by anchor Lester Holt.and I am not using it here, either.Why is this? Because we in the news media have a responsibility.No news source can truly be said to be neutral, since every outlet has a certain editorial interest, butIt undercuts the formation process every family has, which ought to be under the direction of the parents. The freedom of a family to raise their children in a way that they want ought not be compromised by the selfish wishes of people who are so carried away with their own passions that they do not care for the needs of others.Now, likely the effect on CNN is that. This has been evidenced in both short- and long-term tracking. However, they seem to not be concerned about this. Maybe further self-implosion is a good thing, but it does seem strange.The people on CNN expressing such filth in the visage of a news broadcast have sunk a once great network down to the level of an HBO comedy late night special.