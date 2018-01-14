Police are seeking a creep who sucker-punched a septuagenarian in the face on a Queens subway last month.The 70-year-old man was struck in a Manhattan-bound E train as it was stopped at the Sutphin Boulevard station in Jamaica about 7 a.m. Dec. 16. The attacker then rushed off without saying a word, cops said.Authorities are investigating whether the assault was part of the "knockout game" - in which an attacker randomly sucker-punches a stranger with the goal of knocking the person into unconsciousness. The suspect was described as about 5 feet 8 and between 25 and 30 years old.On Oct. 26, a 43-year-old man was attacked in Brooklyn by a teen who then took a selfie with his victim as part of the sick game.The victim was walking near the Shake Shack at Old Fulton and Water streets in Dumbo when he was clocked by the teen attacker, cops said.In September, Lower East Sider Susan Farina, 53, was socked as she walked her dog.