With the US experiencing possibly the coldest January on record, our top scientists and Democratic Party politicians are looking to spray pollutants into the atmosphere and blot out the sun -Climate science has advanced quite a bit since then, and Scientific American now recognizes that extreme cold is an indication of unprecedented, excessive heat.But that was until 13 hours ago, when Scientific American determined that cold was not caused by heat.This may seem to confusing to laymen, who simply lack the credentials to understand the settled science and basic physics which reverses itself every thirteen hours. But you don't need to understand it, becauseIt is unlikely however they will get this done before the record cold at the winter Olympics next month.