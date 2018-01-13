With the US experiencing possibly the coldest January on record, our top scientists and Democratic Party politicians are looking to spray pollutants into the atmosphere and blot out the sun - in order to make the weather even colder.
Climate News
© The Deplorable Climate Science Blog
Temps over US
© The Deplorable Climate Science Blog
10-Day Temperature Outlook for the Conterminous U.S.
Last time we had winters this cold was in the 1970's, and scientists wanted to spray pollutants on Arctic ice in order to melt the ice cap and stop global cooling.

Newsweek Article
© The Deplorable Climate Science Blog
Newsweek Cooling World
Ukiah Journal Extract
© The Deplorable Climate Science Blog
20 Nov 1974, Page 17 – Ukiah Daily Journal at Newspapers.com
Climate science has advanced quite a bit since then, and Scientific American now recognizes that extreme cold is an indication of unprecedented, excessive heat.
Search Results
© The Deplorable Climate Science Blog
But that was until 13 hours ago, when Scientific American determined that cold was not caused by heat.
USA Today News
© The Deplorable Climate Science Blog
This may seem to confusing to laymen, who simply lack the credentials to understand the settled science and basic physics which reverses itself every thirteen hours. But you don't need to understand it, because Democratic Party politicians are forging ahead with plans to make the world even colder.
NPR News
© The Deplorable Climate Science Blog
Researching How To Fight Climate Change With Geoengineering : NPR
It is unlikely however they will get this done before the record cold at the winter Olympics next month.
Accu Weather Article
© The Deplorable Climate Science Blog
Organizers of winter games prepare for harsh cold at open-air PyeongChang Olympic Stadium
Global warming is the biggest scam in history, run by criminals and idiots.