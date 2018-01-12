I also want to clarify that when I say that the Trump Presidency can be best summed up with the word "stupid" I don't just mean The Donald himself. I mean the entire Administration (I don't mention Congress, as Congress as been stupid for as long as I can recall it). If you wonder how I can call an entire administration "stupid" even though it is composed of often brilliant civil servants, lawyers, academic, technical specialists, etc I will simply reply that I don't judge an administration by the resumes of those working for it, but simply by its output, what it actually does. If what this administration produces is a lot of stupid things, then this is a stupid administration.
Stupid can mean many different things. For example, it can mean stupid threats against North Korea. That is a very frightening kind of stupid. But there is also a very good kind of stupid. For example, I think that the decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel is a wonderful kind of stupid which I warmly welcome.
Why?
Because it is the kind of stupid which tremendously weakens the AngloZionist Empire!
Think of the damage this truly stupid move did not only to the international reputation of the US (which indeed was already pretty close to zero even before this latest move) but also to the US capability to get anything done at all in the Middle East. The military defeat of the US in Iraq and Afghanistan and the political defeat of the US in Syria just needed a little something extra to truly make the US irrelevant in the Middle East and, thanks to Donald Trump, this has now happened! Furthermore, there was a dirty little secret which everybody new about but which has now become a public fact:
US= ISRAEL & ISRAEL=US
Again this is all very good. Even better is the fact that the only ones disagreeing with this would be Honduras, Guatemala, Palau, Marshall Islands, Kiribati, Togo, Nauru, southern Sudan and, of course, Israel.
The US foreign policy has become so outlandishly stupid that even the most subservient US puppet regimes (say, the UK, Norway, ROK or Japan) or are now forced to condemn it, at least publicly. A lot of credit here goes to Nikki Haley who, following this catastrophic vote, decided to make things even worse by blackmailing the UN and all its member states. Finally, President Trump himself sealed it all by giving Nikki Haley's speech a very public endorsement.
Comment: Nikki thought she could fix all that by throwing a party for the countries that supported the US and Israel and those that did not-not support them:
Nikki Haley hosts Jerusalem UN vote after-party for 'Friends of the US': Countries representing 0.5% of world population show up
So stupid as this may have been, and stupid it really was, in this instance the results of this stupid decision were nothing short of a blessing for the Middle East: even Hamas is now finally talking again with Hezbollah and Iran!
Just as we can sincerely thank President Obama for pushing Russia and China into each other's arms, we can now all thank Nikki Haley and Trump for uniting the resistance to the state of Israel and the entire AngloZionist Empire. I can just about imagine the jubilation in Tehran when the Iranians heard the good news!
But the good stupid does not stop there. The fact that the US elites are all involved in a giant shootout against each other by means of investigations, scandals, accusations, talk of impeachment, etc. is also a blessing because while they are busy fighting each other they are much less capable of focusing on their real opponents and enemies. For months now President Trump has mostly ruled the US by means of "tweets" which, of course, and by definition, amount to exactly nothing and there is nothing which could be seriously called a "US foreign policy" (with the exception of the never-ending stream of accusations, threats and grandstanding, which don't qualify). There are real risks and opportunities resulting from this situation
- Risks: when nobody is really in charge, each agency does pretty much what it wants. We saw that during the 2nd half of the Obama Presidency when State did one thing, the Pentagon another, and the CIA yet another. This resulted in outright goofy situation with US allies attacking each other in Syria and Iraq because they all reported to different agencies. The risk here is obvious: for example, when US diplomats made an agreement with Russia in Syria, the Pentagon torpedoed it the very next day by attacking Syrian forces. The recent attacks on the Russian Aerospace Forces base in Khmeimim (and the latest drone attack on that same base) would exactly fit that pattern. The Russians have been complaining for months now that the US are "non-agreement capable" and this can clearly be a problem and a risk.
- Opportunities: when nobody is in charge then the AngloZionist Empire cannot really bring its full force against one specific target. Think of a car or bus in which all the passengers are fighting each other for the control of the steering wheel. This is bad for them, but good for everybody else as the only place this car or bus is headed for is the ditch. Furthermore, since currently the US is, at various degrees, threatening no less than 9 countries (Afghanistan, Syria, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Venezuela, Turkey, Pakistan, China) these threats sound rather hollow. Not only that, but should the US get seriously involved in any type of conflict with any one of these countries, this would open great opportunities for the others to take action. Considering how the US elites are busy fighting each other there and threatening everybody else there is very little change that the US could focus enough to seriously threaten any of its opponents. But this goes much further than the countries I mentioned here. There is a French expression which goes "when the cat's away, the mice will play" and this is what we might see next: more countries following the example of the Philippines, which used to be a subservient US colony and which now is ruled by a man who has no problems publicly insulting the US President, at least when Obama was President (Duterte seems to like Trump more than Obama). There have already been signs that the South Koreans are taking their first timid steps towards telling "no" to Uncle Sam.
If we can agree that anything that weakens the AngloZionist Empire is a good thing (including for the American people!), as is anything which brings its eventual demise closer, then there is a lot to be grateful for the past year. The Empire really began to crumble under George W. Bush (thanks Neocons!), and that process most definitely continued under Obama. However, Donald Trump is the one who truly given this process a tremendous acceleration which has, I think, brought it to a qualitatively new level. The risks ahead are still tremendous, but so far the Empire is losing and the Resistance to it is still winning. And that is a very good thing.
