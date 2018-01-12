Risks: when nobody is really in charge, each agency does pretty much what it wants. We saw that during the 2nd half of the Obama Presidency when State did one thing, the Pentagon another, and the CIA yet another. This resulted in outright goofy situation with US allies attacking each other in Syria and Iraq because they all reported to different agencies. The risk here is obvious: for example, when US diplomats made an agreement with Russia in Syria, the Pentagon torpedoed it the very next day by attacking Syrian forces. The recent attacks on the Russian Aerospace Forces base in Khmeimim (and the latest drone attack on that same base) would exactly fit that pattern. The Russians have been complaining for months now that the US are "non-agreement capable" and this can clearly be a problem and a risk. Opportunities: when nobody is in charge then the AngloZionist Empire cannot really bring its full force against one specific target. Think of a car or bus in which all the passengers are fighting each other for the control of the steering wheel. This is bad for them, but good for everybody else as the only place this car or bus is headed for is the ditch. Furthermore, since currently the US is, at various degrees, threatening no less than 9 countries (Afghanistan, Syria, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Venezuela, Turkey, Pakistan, China) these threats sound rather hollow. Not only that, but should the US get seriously involved in any type of conflict with any one of these countries, this would open great opportunities for the others to take action. Considering how the US elites are busy fighting each other there and threatening everybody else there is very little change that the US could focus enough to seriously threaten any of its opponents. But this goes much further than the countries I mentioned here. There is a French expression which goes "when the cat's away, the mice will play" and this is what we might see next: more countries following the example of the Philippines, which used to be a subservient US colony and which now is ruled by a man who has no problems publicly insulting the US President, at least when Obama was President (Duterte seems to like Trump more than Obama). There have already been signs that the South Koreans are taking their first timid steps towards telling "no" to Uncle Sam.

Just a few days shy of the first year since the inauguration of Donald Trump as President of the United States I think that it would be reasonable to say that pretty much everybody, besides the Neocons and a few unconditional supporters, is now feeling quite appalled at what the past year brought to the US and the planet. Those who hated Trump don't hate him any less, while those who had hopes for Trump, such as myself, now have to accept that those hopes never materialized.I won't even bother, as I had initially planned, to list all the stupid things Trump has said and done since his inauguration (those who think otherwise might as well stop reading here). I will say that it gives me no pleasure writing this because I also had hopes that Trump would fulfill at least some of his campaign promises (even though most of my support for him was based on the fact that he was not Hillary who, I still believe, would have brought the US and Russia to war against each other). Furthermore, each time I recall Trump's inauguration speech I have this painful sense ofAlas, this did not happen and that is a reality we have to accept and deal with.I also want to clarify that when I say that the Trump Presidency can be best summed up with the word "stupid" I don't just mean The Donald himself.(I don't mention Congress, as Congress as been stupid for as long as I can recall it). If you wonder how I can call an entire administration "stupid" even though it is composed of often brilliant civil servants, lawyers, academic, technical specialists, etc I will simply reply that I don't judge an administration by the resumes of those working for it, but simply by its output, what it actually does. If what this administration produces is a lot of stupid things, then this is a stupid administration.Stupid can mean many different things. For example, it can mean stupid threats against North Korea. That is a very frightening kind of stupid. But there is also a very good kind of stupid. For example,Why?Think of the damage this truly stupid move did not only to the international reputation of the US (which indeed was already pretty close to zero even before this latest move) but also to the US capability to get anything done at all in the Middle East. The military defeat of the US in Iraq and Afghanistan and the political defeat of the US in Syria just needed a little something extraFurthermore, there was a dirty little secret which everybody new about but which has now become a public fact:Again this is all very good. Even better is the fact that the only ones disagreeing with this would be Honduras, Guatemala, Palau, Marshall Islands, Kiribati, Togo, Nauru, southern Sudan and, of course, Israel.The US foreign policy has become so outlandishly stupid that even the most subservient US puppet regimes (say, the UK, Norway, ROK or Japan) or are now forced to condemn it, at least publicly.So stupid as this may have been, and stupid it really was, in this instance the results of this stupid decision were nothing short of a blessing for the Middle East:Just as we can sincerely thank President Obama for pushing Russia and China into each other's arms, we can now all thank Nikki Haley and Trump for uniting the resistance to the state of Israel and the entire AngloZionist Empire. I can just about imagine the jubilation in Tehran when the Iranians heard the good news!But the good stupid does not stop there. The fact that the US elites are all involved in a giant shootout against each other by means of investigations, scandals, accusations, talk of impeachment, etc.For months now President Trump has mostly ruled the US by means of "tweets" which, of course, and by definition, amount to exactly nothing and there is nothing which could be seriously called a "US foreign policy" (with the exception of the never-ending stream of accusations, threats and grandstanding, which don't qualify). There are real risks and opportunities resulting from this situationI am not trying to paint a rosy picture of the situation, which is bad, no doubt about that.If we can agree that anything that weakens the AngloZionist Empire is a good thing (including for the American people!), as is anything which brings its eventual demise closer, then there is a lot to be grateful for the past year. The Empire really began to crumble under George W. Bush (thanks Neocons!), and that process most definitely continued under Obama. However,