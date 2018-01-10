Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvery Weinstein and his sobriety coach were accosted by two other inebriated diners while eating at the Elements restaurant in Scottsdale Arizona on Tuesday night.According to a TMZ report, after arriving at the restaurant and sitting at a table, the two men spotted Weinstein at the table next to them. One of the men, calling himself "Steve", approached Weinstein and told the producer that he "loved his movies" and asked to take a photo with him. Weinstein allegedly politely refused.When the two groups got up to leave, Steve, who admitted he had had "quite a bit to drink," told TMZ he told his friend to use his phone to film what was about to happen. Steve then slapped Weinstein twice on the face with the back of his hand and said "you're a piece of shit, f**king with those women, get the f**k out of here, get your f**king ass out of here".In the video Weinsten stumbles slightly after being struck by Steve as his sobriety coach attempts to stop Steve's friend from filming. Both men then leave.