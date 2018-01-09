Who is the biggest drug dealer in the world? The Cartels of Cali and Medellin? A Yakuza? The Cosa Nostra? Aecio Neves?The connections between American intelligence and organized crime began during World War II, at the time of ONI and OSS, before the very creation of the CIA.At that time, Italian Mafia bosses had been arrested by Mussolini's government, and American intelligence had fired their contacts with figures such as Lucky Luciano, Frank Costello, and other Italian-American mob bosses to acquire strategic intelligence on the operations of the Italian government.With the conquest of Sicily by the Allies in 1944, the American army freed all Italian mafiosi prisoners, and under the guidance of the OSS, the great leaders were put in charge of Italian civil society, and openly, out of the shadows.This modus operandi is classic, and there are four dozen historical examples of the direct and harmonious involvement of the CIA with international organized crime.The CIA was behind the strengthening of Cosa Nostra, Triad, Yakuza, contributed to the emergence of the "Golden Triangle" of international opium trafficking, put in power the Bolivian dictator Hugo Banzer, who through such nefarious figures as Stefano Della Chiae (a neofascist figure linked to the Masonic shop P2 and Operation Gladio), built and institutionalized cocaine trafficking in Bolivia, placed in power and protected cocaine trafficking by Manuel Noriega and his Mossad auxiliaries (the famous Iran-Contra affair) , as well as all drug-trafficking operations linked to US-created paramilitary groups in Latin America until the explosion of heroin production and trafficking in Afghanistan after the country was occupied by the United States after 9/11.And here we are just talking about ONE kind of crime, drug trafficking. What about the arms trafficking to various governments, paramilitary groups and terrorist organizations around the world?It may be easier to say which countries on the planet have never had governments overthrown by the CIA - after all, Brazil itself suffered from it.The mere police repression can not solve a problem that originates in the secret operations of a foreign government agency.