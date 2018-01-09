© ANTHONY DELMUNDO/NEW YORK DAILY NEWS



Gilberto Valle might not be a bloodthirsty cannibal - but he hopes to cook up some cash thinking like one."Even though I've been completely exonerated, all this stuff about 'Cannibal Cop' is still there," Valle, 33, told the Daily News on Monday. "Writing the book comes down to me trying to find a way to make a living."Valle, widely known by his infamous cannibal moniker, was arrested in 2012 after his then-wife found disturbing posts about an urge to kill and consume women on their shared computer.Valle's new book, "A Gathering of Evil," explores his fascination with killing and eating women through the lens of a group of sadists who kidnap two young New Yorkers.The book went on sale last week, and the website crimefeed.com gave it a positive review, saying Valle's "quite a good writer" and is "flying his freak flag proudly" in his book.Valle said the book is "very graphic" and "not for everyone" - and a total fantasy.The idea to write a novel, Valle said, came after he received positive feedback over social media for his memoir, "Raw Deal: The Untold Story of NYPD's 'Cannibal Cop.'""I realized I have an ability to tell a story," he said. "And something coming from me obviously couldn't be romantic comedy or something, considering my history."Since getting booted from the NYPD, Valle has been working for a friend's construction company.But Valle said he would "give anything" to have his old life back. "I loved being a cop and I was good at it," he said. "Unfortunately that's not going to happen, so I have to figure out a way to make a living."If this book does decent, there will definitely be a sequel."