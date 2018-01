© AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik

Donald Trump has reportedly signaled his readiness to cooperate with Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who plans to sit down with the US President as part of his probe into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential elections.The source said that all this is "moving faster than anyone really realizes" and that Trump is ready for the interview, which he hopes "will put to rest questions about whether his campaign coordinated with Russia in the 2016 election."Trump has repeatedly rejected allegations of his collusion with Moscow, describing Mueller's probe as a "witch hunt.""We could have done it two ways. We could have been very closed, and it would have taken years. But you know, sort of like when you've done nothing wrong, let's be open and get it over with," Trump said when asked about his possible interview with Mueller.Blumenthal added that the FBI has been finding "mounting evidence of obstruction of justice" and the evidence can be used against White House staff.A number of senior Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, have more than once denied the "groundless" allegations of Moscow's attempts to influence the 2016 presidential election, pointing out that no evidence to support the claims has been provided.