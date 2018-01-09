© Megan Becka/special to cleveland.com



A brood of aggressive wild turkeys have interfered with mail carriers' abilities to deliver mail to homes in a portion of the city.The Rocky River branch of the United States Postal Service notified the city that the turkeys were creating unsafe conditions for the carriers delivering mail to homes on Edgewood Drive, Valley View Drive, High Parkway, Schlather Lane, East Shoreland Avenue and Winfield Avenue, Rocky River Mayor Pam Bobst said.About 25 to 30 homes haven't been able to get their mail delivered, she said, and the problem has been lingering for about three weeks.Mail carriers are attempting to deliver the mail, but they have nothing to steer the turkeys away. Residents have had to pick their mail up at the post office.The city can't eradicate the turkeys under the city's ordinance, Bobst said, so a letter was sent out this week to residents asking them to stop putting out any kind of bird food.she said.It's not unusual to see wildlife in that area, but Bobst is hopeful taking the food away will help the problem.Mail carriers will now begin to deliver in the evening, said David Van Allen regional spokesman for the post office."The carriers are carrying an air horn to see if that will scare off the turkeys, if that will discourage them," he said. "We're attempting to deliver every day and we will continue to do that."Van Allen said."We're sorry for any inconvenience to people," he added.