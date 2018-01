© unknown

To Distract, Perchance to Dream...

The Assange Connection

The Bannon Reality Show

This is a difficult week of news to parse if you aren't a full-blown conspiratard like me. Back in August Halsey English and I made waves with our theory that President Trump and Steve Bannon were working with Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange to roll up their Democrat opposition protecting Hillary Clinton from prosecution.It has now boiled over into a very public feud.to attack Bannon just as he's setting the trap for everyone involved in the phony Russia-gate story. It's no secret that Bannon had little use for both Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner setting policy in the White House.And his statements to Wolff, if true, I'm sure angered Trump greatly.Because let's not forget that Bannon is a loose cannon. He has very strong opinions on how to fight this 'WAR' against the political left. I'm still convinced thatAnd this culminated with Trump's expansive Executive Orders from a few weeks agoBecause without l'affair Weinstein and the persistent public backlash which has destroyed the Democrats' ability to attack Trump as a sexual predator, Trump doesn't get the tax bill through or any of the other 'wins' he's taking credit for.But, don't cry for Bannon. He doesn't want the credit. He wants the wins. And if, in his mind Jared Kushner and Ivanka are dirty and impediments to the MAGA agenda, then he's going to go after them full-voice until he's kicked to the curb. That's who this guy is. If that puts him on the outs with Trump then so be it. But, I don't buy it.Now, back to Assange. The democrats and the Clintons have been terrified of Julian Assange for over a year now.And that's the problem. The truth doesn't matter in an age of continued gaslighting, 'Fake News' and outright lying. For Trump to move against Hillary Clinton and her protectors at the FBI, Justice and State Departments, as well as the DNC,If he was serious about hanging the Clintons it would have to be done with a rope they braided.And that's exactly what Mueller's investigation has done. And don't think for a second that Bannon wasn't part of the process that helped that along by providing an outlet for the counter narrative to the one the mainstream media was spinning.So, when we get to this week's pyrotechnics in the media as well as Chappaqua we almost forget that Trump's legal team put forth the opinion which supports Assange and Wikileaks in the case of the DNC emails which they published during the campaign.And the upshot of the legal argument is thatbecause the method of publication satisfies standing Supreme Court decisions, namely the Bartnicki First Amendment Test.This formed the basis of our theory that Trump and Bannon would be able to go forward with attacking Hillary and the Democratsthat have come out since then.So, while the feud between Trump and Bannon may be real today because Bannon disparaged Trump's children and that crosses an unforgivable line,Hillary's approval rating is at 25-year lows and dropping. Mueller's investigation is unraveling. Fusion GPS can no longer hide from the Devin Nunes and the House Intelligence Committee. And Jeff Sessions' do-nothing Justice Department just re-opened the investigation into Hillary's e-mail server.When the noose closes the desperation starts.And the news is ripe withIt's all part of the show folks. The warm-up band is just finishing their set. The main event is about to begin.All we had to do was be patient.