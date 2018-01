© Scott Olson / Getty Images

The American Health Care Association had argued that inspectors were too focused on finding wrongdoings at nursing homes instead of assisting the facilities.



"It is critical that we have relief," Mark Parkinson, the group's president, wrote in a letter to Donald Trump, then president-elect, in December 2016.



According to the [New York] Times, nearly 6,500 nursing homes have received at least one citation for a serious violation since 2013 and about two-thirds of those have been fined by Medicare.



Under the new rules, regulators are now discouraged from giving nursing homes fines, in some cases. Fines for some homes may also be decreased as a result of the new guidelines.

In addition to detecting sexual abuse of elders, another formidable challenge is proving that it has taken place. The crime is often committed in a victim's room at night, with no witnesses. Many victims-especially those who suffer from dementia or have lost the ability to speak - can't remember, describe or even understand what has happened to them.



Some long-term care facilities make it even harder to prove the crime, says Cole, the attorney with California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform. They quickly clean up the scene of the crime so forensic evidence is destroyed, or fire the perpetrator, who goes on to work at another facility where the pattern of abuse can continue.

