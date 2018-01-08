© Laurentiu Garofeanu/Barcroft Media /Landov ORG

When he cut off his right arm with a "very sharp power tool," a man who now calls himself One Hand Jason let everyone believe it was an accident.His goal was to become disabled.People like Jason have been classified as ''transabled'' - feeling like imposters in their bodies, their arms and legs in full working order."The person could want to become deaf, blind, amputee, paraplegic. It's a really, really strong desire."Researchers in Canada are trying to better understand how transabled people think and feel. Clive Baldwin, a Canada Research Chair in Narrative Studies who teaches social work at St. Thomas University in Fredericton, N.B., has interviewed 37 people worldwide who identify as transabled.Most of them are men. About half are in Germany and Switzerland, but he knows of a few in Canada.Many people, like One Hand Jason, arrange "accidents" to help achieve the goal. One dropped an incredibly heavy concrete block on his legs - an attempt to injure himself so bad an amputation would be necessary. But doctors saved the leg. He limps, but it's not the disability he wanted.The transabled are very secretive and often keep their desires to themselves, Baldwin says. One 78-year-old man told Baldwin he'd lived with the secret for 60 years and never told his wife."It's a problem for individuals because it's distressing. But lots of things are."In the late 1990s, Scottish surgeon Dr. Robert Smith amputated the legs of two patients at their request. While the surgery involved National Health Service staff, each patient paid nearly $6,000 for their procedures.But this has been met with great resistance in both the disability activist community and in transgender circles, argues Baril, a visiting scholar of feminist, gender and sexuality studies at Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut."They tend to see transabled people as dishonest people, people who try to steal resources from the community, people who would be disrespectful by denying or fetishizing or romanticizing disability reality," Baril says, adding people in both transgender and disabled circles tend to make judgmental or prejudicial statements about transabled people. "Each try to distance themselves."Baril - who is himself disabled and transgender - believes the transgender community distances itself because it has worked very hard to de-pathologize what's known as 'gender dysphoria,' and sought its removal from the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders.