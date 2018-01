An undercover operation targeting pedophiles resulted in the arrest of a police chief after agents caught him soliciting sex from young girls online with the handle "KUTECOP4YOU."Mike Diebold, 40, has been a police officer for 21 years, and became chief of the Leechburg Police Department in 2007, according to a report from WPXI News. It is unclear how many minors he has solicited sex from, but court documents noted that he became the focus of an investigation in September 2017 when he posted an ad online soliciting sex.The advertisement drew the attention of investigators and in a statement reported by the Tribune-Review, Attorney General Josh Shapiro revealed that an undercover agent began communicating with Diebold.The Tribune-Review noted that the communication continued and on Dec. 29, Diebold's account "included six photos that showed a man's clothed, but highly suggestive, groin along with suggestive text" that said, "now it's your turn."In addition to scheduling a meeting with KUTECOP4YOU in person, under the disguise of the young girl, the undercover agent obtained subpoenas for both Verizon Wireless and the website where the advertisement was placed. The sender's information included ties to Diebold, one of his relatives and the Leechburg Police Department.When officers arrived at the convenience store where the agent agreed to meet the suspect, they found that, sure enough, it was Police Chief Mike Diebold. He was interviewed, and the statement from Shapiro claimed that "Diebold admitted to being the individual who was communicating with the purported child during all the communications."Diebold was arrested at the scene and later charged with unlawful contact with a minor and criminal attempt to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse."We have a zero-tolerance policy for the sexual abuse of children, and my office will prosecute any offender to the fullest extent of the law, no matter who they are."During his bond hearing, Diebold requested a recognizance bond and attempted to use the loss of his arm-which was blown off in June while he was lighting firework mortars-as an excuse for why he should not have to go to jail. "You may have noticed that I am disabled and, for my safety, I ask that I not go to the jail," he said."These are serious charges, and he is a public servant," Special Agent Daniel Block argued, in response to Diebold's alleged concerns about his safety.District Judge Cheryl Peck Yakopec set bond at $500,000. When Diebold asked her to reconsider, she replied, "I am not sure if you are out of jail that the community would be safe. These are very serious charges."