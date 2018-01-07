© Nancy Lane



Surging floodwaters in Boston that were spurred by yesterday's powerful winter storm can now be associated with a record high tide, according to the National Weather Service.Boston recorded a high tide of 15.16 feet (4.88 feet above the astronomical tide), breaking the previous record of 15.1 feet that was recorded during the Blizzard of 1978.Yesterday's high tide was the result of a chance encounter between a low-pressure system and the moon cycle timed just right, said Hayden Frank, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Taunton."We had a very high astronomical tide, which was 12.1 feet," Frank said. "That's controlled by the moon cycle. That's something you can calculate years in advance."On top of that, we had a major storm," Frank explained. "So we had an extremely intense low-pressure system passing east of here. When you have low pressure intensifying, that results in a storm surge. In this case, the strongest winds coincided exactly with the very high astronomical tide. Usually, they're off by a few hours, so that doesn't happen. That broke the record."However, Frank cautioned that there isn't much of a comparison to be made to the Blizzard of 1978."The flooding obviously doesn't compare to 1978," he said.