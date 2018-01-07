Earth Changes
The big snow job: Begging for global warming as global cooling becomes obvious
Dr. Sircus
Thu, 04 Jan 2018 23:09 UTC
We are not ready for any of this mentally or in any other way thanks to people like former president Obama, the Pope, and let's never forget Al Gore. Some of the most unscrupulous people have been championing the cause of manmade global warming even though the science and actual conditions on the ground have been showing for ten years that there is no such thing as manmade warming.
It has been a big snow job, pure propaganda and now the gig is up as it starts snowing in Florida of all places. Now we have temperatures crashing, almost the entire continental United States frozen over, snow accumulating in record amounts and ice forming in the great lakes at breathtaking speed. It is not just record breaking cold but record breaking snow fall that is showing us just how difficult global cooling will be compared to global warming.
Winter is here but it's not a regular winter as just about every American can feel if they step outside. Boston tied a 100-year-old record on Tuesday when it marked seven consecutive days of temperatures that did not top 20 degrees Fahrenheit (-6.7 degrees Celsius). New York's airports have registered new lows and Chicago has enjoyed its coldest New Year's Day ever.
In Nebraska, temperatures hit 15 below zero (-26 Celsius) before midnight Sunday in Omaha, breaking a record low dating to 1884, which is 134 years ago. The temperature in Indianapolis dropped to -12°F (-24C) on the 2nd, tying the previous record for the date set in 1887.
Forecasters warned people to be wary of hypothermia and frostbite from the arctic blast that's gripping a large swath from the Midwest to the Northeast, where the temperature, without the wind chill factored in, dipped to minus 32 (minus 35 Celsius) Thursday morning in Watertown, New York. Temperatures rose to minus 7 (minus 22 Celsius) early Friday morning before the really cold air moved in for New Years. Officials are urging people to assist the homeless and elderly.
On the second of January the National Weather Service issued winter storm watches and warnings all the way from northern Florida to northern Maine, a distance of about 1,500 miles. By Friday morning, the fifth of January, wind chills could drop as low as minus 30F (-34.4C) from the Midwest to the Northeast. "This is about as intense cold as I can remember," said Judah Cohen, director of seasonal forecasting for Atmospheric and Environmental Research.
The Face of Global Warming
More than five feet of snow has pummeled Erie, PA., last week, shattering at least seven city and state records. Record cold across Michigan, New York, Kentucky, Ohio, Massachusetts, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota and Nebraska at the end of last year smashing 100-year-old records all across the country.
Back on December 17, the Great Lakes had a total of 5.7 percent ice coverage. That may not sound like much, but on December 17, 2016, only 3.8 percent of the Great Lakes were ice-covered, and in 2015 on that date, no ice had been reported. Now fast forward to December 31. According to uppermichiganssource.com, ice covered close to 10 percent of Lake Superior yesterday. Typically, in late December. Lake Superior has about five percent of total ice cover.
The decline in the energy output of the sun is extremely rapid at this point. Satellite and NASA datasets show that rapid cooling is underway. The cooling we are seeing in the troposphere really is spectacular.What we are experiencing is the second largest cooling in 37+ years of satellite records.
This is not new news. We have had plenty of warnings through the last 10 years, which politicians have deliberately ignored. Scientists warn that the Earth is just 15 years away from experiencing a "mini ice age" - something that has not happened in 300 years. Solar scientists say that the latest model shows the Sun's magnetic waves will become offset in Cycle 25, which peaks in 2022. Then, in Cycle 26, solar activity will fall by 60 per cent.
Special Note: If you still believe in manmade global warming understand you are suffering from a deliberately implanted mental disease. Like many mental disorders reality is left behind for something else, delusions, paranoia, aggressiveness and even violence. We have read in the last few years how global warming fanatics want to prosecute what they call climate change deniers. Also, global warming champions never talk about the sun. They are also incapable of doing any research that challenges their beliefs.
