© Murray Sanders / Global Look Press

Taxi rapist John Worboys - thought to be Britain's worst sex offender - is set to be freed from jail following a secretive Parole Board hearing. The decision has sparked outrage from MPs and campaigners.The following year, police said other women had come forward and that the suspected number of his victims now totalled more than 100. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) declined to bring any more charges, however.Criticizing Starmer, who is now shadow Brexit secretary, Tory MP Priti Patel said: "This is an appalling reflection on someone who is now a Labour shadow minister of their 'soft on crime' stance and lack of interest in wanting to prosecute such horrendous crimes against women."There are serious questions to answer as to why this was not taken further, why he failed to act," she told the Daily Mail.There are some 4,000 people in UK prisons on the now-abolished IPP sentences, which were introduced in 2005 under Labour. They were designed to protect society from dangerous and violent offenders, however those who have been handed the sentence include arsonists, pub brawlers and street muggers. The Parole Board and Ministry of Justice are now working to reduce the number of IPPs in prison.Yvette Cooper, chairwoman of the influential Home Affairs Select Committee, has called for the Parole Board to immediately publish its reasons for allowing Worboys' release. Cooper said she was "really shocked" by the move and called for scrutiny of the board's reasoning before the prolific sex attacker is let out of jail.Tory MP Anna Soubry tweeted: "We are placing huge trust in Parole Board assessments... I'm v surprised that #Worboys has been released on basis he's no longer a risk to women. Parole Board is notoriously 'risk averse.'"Wistrich criticized the original sentence as being too short, saying it was just "one month per sexual assault."In a statement released on Thursday, the Parole Board said: "We can confirm that a three-member panel of the Parole Board has directed the release of Mr John Worboys, following an oral hearing. The arrangements for Mr Worboys' release will be managed by the Ministry of Justice."