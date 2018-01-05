They explained to me earlier that day at 10 a.m. I was at an orthopedic office threatening people. I was at work.

While at the Meadville Medical Center he and his lawyers say he was injected with Halcom and Ativan, an anti-psychotic and an anti-anxiety drug. He described how utterly helpless he was to stop the assault on his health and his freedom

Once doctors, and the hospital who should have first identified him correctly, realized they'd made a horrendous and horrific mistake, they apologized and gave him a $50 gift card to a local steakhouse-seriously.