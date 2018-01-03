United Nations Security Council
The United Nations Security Council is not planning to hold an emergency session on Iran, said the Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to the UN and the Security Council President Kairat Umarov at a press conference in New York City on Tuesday.


This came as US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley called for an emergency meeting on the protests occuring on Iran, in what was probably an effort to demonize the Islamic Republic and push for regime-change and/or further sanctions on the country.

She praised the "great bravery for the Iranian people to use the power of their voice against their government," speaking in New York City on Tuesday.

This is the latest failure for the United States in the UN Security Council, especially when considering the almost unilateral decision to denounce Washington's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.