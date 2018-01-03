The United Nations Security Council is not planning to hold an emergency session on Iran, said the Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to the UN and the Security Council President Kairat Umarov at a press conference in New York City on Tuesday.She praised the "great bravery for the Iranian people to use the power of their voice against their government," speaking in New York City on Tuesday.This is the latest failure for the United States in the UN Security Council, especially when considering the almost unilateral decision to denounce Washington's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.